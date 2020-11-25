Oxford, England’s, Britpop progenitors, Supergrass, will release “Live on Other Planets” tomorrow, Nov. 27, to benefit to benefit the Music Venue Trust, an organization representing 670 independent music venues who are affected by the international Covid-19 pandemic.
The double live album is from the band’s 2020 European Reunion Tour. Band members Gareth “Gaz” Coombes, (vocals, guitar) Danny Goffey, (drums) Mick Quinn, (bass, vocals) and Rob Coombes (keyboards) surprised fans by reuniting for dates last autumn, playing a couple of English warm-up gigs, which then led to an extensive string of concerts beginning January 30 at the Empire Coventry in England. The tour passed through France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Ireland and Scotland before returning to England, concluding with a gig on March 7, at Alexandra Place, back in London. The band had then planned to tour the United States for the first time in over a decade. But the pandemic and the resulting lockdowns began in March, interrupting those plans.
I was lucky to have seen Supergrass four separate times in between 1997 and 2005. Each time, the band’s exciting, energetic performances made me a more appreciative fan, wanting to immediately relive the experience. The group’s output remains some of the most engaging, effervescent, and entertaining music of the late 90s and 2000s.
Supergrass appeal to fans of the British Invasion, 1970’s Glam Rock, and the first wave of British Punk Rock, especially when their music is enjoyed in its released chronological order. The trio originally consisted of Goffey, Quinn, and Gaz Coombes, who was 16 years-old at the time of their signing to Parlophone Records in England. Their debut, 1995’s “I Should Coco,” its title being British cockney rhyming slang for I should think so, was a huge hit in England, and included the singles “Caught By The Fuzz,” “Mansize Rooster,” “Lose It” and “Lenny.” With these songs, the group steadily climbed the music charts to international success. Ultimately, “Alright,” an ode to the joys living free of responsibility or worry, won them the 1995 Ivor Novello Award for Best Contemporary Song. When I bought the album, I immediately loved the youthful exuberance and the band’s stylistic approach.
Sophomore album, 1997’s “In It For The Money,” includes a more expansive sound augmented by horns, Rob Coomes’s keyboards, greater production values and a wider compositional scope. A melancholy tinge in the band’s songs can be heard in tracks “Late In the Day” and “You Can See Me,” but the core rock sound from their origin continues in songs like “Richard III” and “Sun Hits The Sky.”
Third album, 1999’s “Supergrass,” includes a more introspective quality with lead-off track “Moving,” followed later by the singles “Mary” and “Pumping On Your Stereo.” The record retains the melodic sensibility of the first albums while foreshadowing the music of fantastic fourth album, 2002’s “Life On Other Planets.” It features a continued exploration of Glam Rock in songs “Seen the Light” and “Grace,” both of which clock in at under three minutes.
The band’s first decade was compiled on 2004’s “Supergrass is 10.” Along with that release, was a DVD of the band’s videos and an intriguing band documentary. By the psychedelic leanings of fifth album 2005’s “Road to Rouen,” the band began extending the songs and taking on a sound that was more focused in many ways (“Tales of Endurance, Parts 4, 5, and 6”) and introspective in others (“Low”). “Diamond Hoo Ha,” released in 2008, showed the band had moved on to a more pop/rock style similar to its debut. It was the final release by the band before its break up, as each player began focusing on new projects.
Supergrass stated that the 2020 tour was to promote the group’s existing catalog of songs and not a build-up to new recordings and a reformation of the band. If that remains to be true, fans can still enjoy “Live On Other Planets” celebrating Supergrass’s 25-year history, while helping to keep venues in the United Kingdom afloat. Go to www.supergrass.com to order a copy on double vinyl or triple compact disc and hear the band’s unique excellence for yourself.
Alex McGill is a musician and educator living in Haralson County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.