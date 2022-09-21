Seattle Rock band Sunny Day Real Estate will perform tomorrow, September 23 at The Masquerade in Atlanta, Georgia, and Saturday, September 24, at the Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, Alabama for Furnace Fest. The group is on its first tour in a dozen years, and fans of the band like me are eager for these live performances. If further recordings are also in the works, that would be terrific news as well.

Sunny Day Real Estate were formed in 1992 by drummer William Goldsmith, guitarist and vocalist Dan Hoerner and bassist Nate Mendel. Once singer and guitarist Jeremy Enigk joined, they pioneered a sound that was considered similar to Hardcore, a Punk Rock-derived musical style. As it was considered a more emotional style than most of the music of the genre, it was dubbed “Emo”, and spawned a sub-genre sound that is still common in numerous bands today.

