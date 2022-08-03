Haralson County Commissioners considered a group of resolutions on Tuesday night at their monthly meeting that would put alcohol referendums on the November ballot for voters, regarding the sales of alcohol on Sundays.
During the portion of the meeting, county attorney David Mecklin read aloud each resolution for consideration. Commissioner Jamie Brown presided over the votes as Commission Chairman recused himself due to his ownership of convenience stores in the county.
“Each and every one of these resolutions is to call for for a referendum to allow the citizens of Haralson County to vote,” Mecklin said. “They all do deal with alcoholic beverages, but you are not actually approving any additional sales of alcoholic beverages in the county. You are simply approving referendums to let the citizens decide that.”
One resolution was to ask for allowance for issuing of license for the package sales of distilled spirits be approved in the unincorporated portions of Haralson County.
Another resolution asking if by-the-drink sales by licensed retailers of malt beverages, wine, and distilled spirits and to allow package sales on Sundays, typically called the “Sunday Sales” referendum, according to Mecklin.
If voters passed, it would allow sales of alcohol between the hours of 12:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.
If voters pass any of those votes, the commission then must determine what rules they will put in place regarding those laws.
“You can make them as strict or as lenient as the board chooses to make them,” Mecklin said.
The next step, according to Mecklin is for the election superintendent to issue a call for the election which should be scheduled for Nov. 8.
