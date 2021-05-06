Warm, spring days make me want to be outside. My catlike nature encourages me to sit (or better yet lay) in the sun and read a book until I am so relaxed I fall asleep. But I do know that moving is good for me so I’m thinking about some activities (perhaps slow activities) I can enjoy outside before the heat and humidity take away the pleasure of being outside.
I don’t want to read any more about the benefits of walking 10,000 steps a day. I’m trying to do that but find I’m on auto pilot and not really enjoying the time. It’s a routine chore like washing the dishes and brushing my teeth.
So what kind of fun stuff can I do? The research on the internet immediately brought up a list of yard games which require equipment. And space — who has room for disk golf? There is a course in Carrollton near Hobbs Farm on the Greenbelt if you are interested. I’m not.
You may have seen Ladder Golf — looks like PVC pipes and a string with balls on it. The giant versions of Yahtzee and the Jenga are common at wedding receptions as are the large Connect Four and Cornhole. All require the stuff to play. I found a game called Kubb, known as Viking Chess — a cross between bowling and horseshoe. Again don’t have the equipment or the skills to make it.
Up the street from us neighbors have set up a net in their front yard. I’m not sure if it’s volleyball or badminton. We haven’t seen anyone playing yet or we would know, right? I fear either of those choices are too energetic for us retired folks.
Apparently Pickleball is all the rage with the older set. Not sure what it involves but I’ve heard there’s a racket, a small ball with lots of holes in it and you need a court — could be indoor or outdoor.
One game called Bottle Bash, which can be ordered online, looked easy enough for even me to make. It’s a flying-disc (can’t call it a Frisbee) lawn game with the aim to knock down unbreakable bottles. Who doesn’t have a flying-disc and some empty water bottles? You may see me doing this one in our yard someday soon. The real version has the bottles on telescoping poles but hey, we can improvise.
While researching outdoor games, I happened upon a website about kids’ camp and games for that setting. I once was that person — organizing games for youth at camp. Active games, rainy day games, games for the nerds and the jocks. My energy level went to the basement simply remembering the work involved in that job.
In storage we have a croquet set and a bocce ball set. Neither of which have been used much. We need to find a large level lawn we can use for an evening of outdoor fun. We played croquet as kids and learned bocce ball while living in California — long, long ago.
Who’s up for an evening or late afternoon of outdoor fun? If you’ve got the grassy spot, we’ll bring the games. Who wants to sign up for lemonade and snacks?
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
