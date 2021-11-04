At the UWG Pre-K I helped with morning duty to unload children from their parent’s cars. It amazed me that in many vehicles, the children were engaged in a DVD movie on the screens in the seatbacks. Most of these children traveled no more than 15 to 20 minutes from their homes to the campus. Yet, it was common for parents to turn on a movie for the short trip. What happened to looking out the window and noticing stuff as it passed by? Or talking about the day ahead?
When I was 10 years old, our family of six moved from eastern Kentucky to southern Florida over Christmas break. We had a Rambler station wagon. My parents and six year old brother rode in the front seat while my two older brothers (12 and 14) rode in the back. As the girl (and youngest) I had the middle position while the boys enjoyed the privileged seat.
For this 869 mile journey we had (as I remember it) only two forms of entertainment. If you can call it entertainment, my younger brother was a budding preacher and he frequently turned himself around to face his backseat congregation and preached to us (at us). He had recently memorized the verse in Matthew that states “Ye are the light of the world. A city that is set on the hill cannot be hidden.” He expounded on this text as only a 6-year-old could do. My memory is riddled with his repeated albeit short sermons.
Lengths of string were our other entertainment. You may remember as a child making Jacob’s Ladder and the Big Dipper with a length of string. That’s what we did. I can’t remember if we already knew these skills or if it was a new endeavor. Nor can I remember if it was our idea or imposed on us (like my new short haircut) by our parents. Looking back it’s a wonder that one of us didn’t end up choked with the string before we reached Clewiston at the southern shore of Lake Okeechobee.
When I recently saw a book entitled Fun With String Figures authored by W.W. Rouse Ball, I shelled out the dollar to add it to my library. I did not know that string figures originated in the Torres Strait between Australia and the Melanesian island of New Guinea. Anthropologists traveled to this region in 1898 and discovered about 30 examples of string figures. According to Ball, some were made to the chanting of sing-songs, others were connected to stories, and some, used for peer amusement.
String figures are usually made with a 6 and a half-foot length of flexible string (I feel certain ours was common twine) that is knotted to form a closed loop. By looping and twisting the fingers a design is formed. Ball’s book gives very precise instructions and drawings (for some) for making 30 figures. Most do not look familiar to me.
I remember making Cat’s Cradle, one of the most common figures, and a Cup and Saucer. We made the Jacob’s Ladder from the Old Testament Bible story and the Crow’s Feet figure (my maiden name is Crowe so it probably had significance for us). Beyond these I don’t think I mastered others. Maybe I was a slow learner or maybe the novelty wore off before we hit the Georgia state line.
While writing this, I decided I needed to try it again. I found new twine in my desk drawer and measured off two yards. Seeing the length of the string at 6 feet, I doubt we had lengths that long in the car. When made into a loop, it’s pretty big for the hands of young teenagers and a 10-year-old.
I thought making the string figures would be like riding a bike, you never forget. However, when I placed the string on my fingers and did what my brain told me to do, I quickly got stuck and didn’t produce any figures I remembered. After a couple of attempts of trying to let muscle memory take over and disengage my brain, I made a figure which might have been the Cup and Saucer.
Several more attempts failed. As yet, I haven’t tried to follow the instructions in Ball’s book. I may have to read the directions to relearn the tricks. Ball states that an average 6-year-old can learn to make a string figure in a matter of a few minutes. Surely, I’m as clever as a 6-year-old, right? If you see me and I have a length of string hanging around my neck or if I’m sitting on a park bench and playing with a loop of string, you’ll know what I’m working on.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
