Some time back I titled this document Stories of Relocation. This was before the recent house fire. As a couple and family, we have had more than our fair share of relocations - both while living in East Africa and here. During our 12 years in Africa, we lived in seven permanent locations. Here in Bremen, we have also lived in seven houses or apartments - all within three miles of each other. Some moves were by choice - moving to seminary or to a house closer to family - and others by force - the house sold or the government told us to leave. With each move, memories were left behind and room was made for new memories.

Our most recent move, the shortest distance, from our house to the camper, was a forced relocation. Even though living in the camper feels foreign still, being on Waddell Street feels normal. We feel at loose ends, however, without our typical routine. Immediately after the fire, we were busy in the house - sorting, saving, washing our possessions. Now the house is nothing but bare walls. Our possessions, carried off to be restored or packed away for later consideration, do not command our attention any more.