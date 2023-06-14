Some time back I titled this document Stories of Relocation. This was before the recent house fire. As a couple and family, we have had more than our fair share of relocations - both while living in East Africa and here. During our 12 years in Africa, we lived in seven permanent locations. Here in Bremen, we have also lived in seven houses or apartments - all within three miles of each other. Some moves were by choice - moving to seminary or to a house closer to family - and others by force - the house sold or the government told us to leave. With each move, memories were left behind and room was made for new memories.
Our most recent move, the shortest distance, from our house to the camper, was a forced relocation. Even though living in the camper feels foreign still, being on Waddell Street feels normal. We feel at loose ends, however, without our typical routine. Immediately after the fire, we were busy in the house - sorting, saving, washing our possessions. Now the house is nothing but bare walls. Our possessions, carried off to be restored or packed away for later consideration, do not command our attention any more.
As a person of books, I had many books and journals. One partially filled journal caught my attention and I tore out a single entry from it to keep. The page was titled The Music Lesson by Katharine Weber. The Music Lesson is a novel about a famous Vermeer painting by the same name which is stolen and secured away in a remote cottage. The main character is tasked with watching the painting and develops a relationship with it.
I remember being drawn to the novel because of my love of the piano. No one can count the hours I spent sitting on a piano bench. The setting in Ireland also interested me.
Commonly when I’m reading a novel, I jot down quotes that speak to me. From The Music Lesson I wrote
…Life seems sometimes like nothing more than a series of losses from beginning to end. That’s the given. How you respond to those losses, what you make of what’s left, that’s
the part you have to make up as you go.
I wrote nothing else besides that quote. No date, timestamp, or personal notion gives any clue as to why those words spoke to me. Other pages documented a trip to Arkansas in the spring of 2008 for a college visit with our daughter. Maybe I anticipated the coming loss of our “baby” graduating and moving to college. I intentionally prepared myself for that life change so maybe that was the circumstances.
However, when I found this after the fire, I felt the resonance again. Life really is a series of losses as Weber states. From childhood to adulthood, losses are a natural frequent part of life. Over and over again, we respond to those losses. We could heap those losses up in a pile and become bitter and cynical. We can also spread them out like manure on the field that is ready to be planted and allow those losses to bring about new, green life. It’s left up to us to make something of what’s left.
Currently, we are making it up as we go along. We’ve, fortunately, never had a house fire. We don’t know what’s going on half the time. We’re grateful for the support we have received from neighbors, family, friends, and church folks - near and far. We want to respond in a positive way to this loss.
