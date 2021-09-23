Stop track tragedies
A sad statistic: a person or vehicle is struck by a train every three hours in the United States. 95% of all rail-related deaths involve drivers going through a crossing or a person on the tracks.
When these tragedies occur, lives are changed forever—for the people involved in the crash, their family, friends and community, and the train crew members. Georgia was ranked 5th in the nation in 2020 for trespassing casualties. Across the nation last year there were over 1,900 collisions and 198 fatalities.
Next week marks U.S. Rail Safety Week (Sept. 20-26), a national event to raise awareness about safety near railroad tracks. It’s led by Operation Lifesaver, Inc. (OLI) in partnership with railroads, the U.S. Department of Transportation, and state and local law enforcement and safety organizations.
The good news is that public education is powerful, especially when combined with efforts to improve grade crossing safety. Collisions are down 84% since 1972 when OLI began its work. Freight railroads also collaborate with local authorities across Georgia to improve grade crossings, and advocate at the federal level for dedicated funding through the Section 130 program to eliminate hazards at crossings.
Do your part by learning and sharing these four tips:
1. Never try to beat a train—any approaching train is always closer and moving faster than you think;
2. Always expect a train—freight trains don’t travel at fixed times and passenger schedules change;
3. Look and listen for trains as you approach a crossing—obey all signs, warning lights and gates; and
4. Trains cannot stop quickly—it can take a mile or more to stop a train.
Won’t you join us in our goal to stop track tragedies?
Christy Sammon
State Director, GoRail
