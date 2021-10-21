Matthew Sweet’s “Girlfriend” was released on my 22nd birthday, 30 years ago Friday. Its songs about love and loss resonated with me at the time, as they did with so many other listeners.
I first heard “Girlfriend” while working at Turtles’ Records and Tapes in West Knoxville, Tennessee. I was struck by how fresh it sounded compared with the other releases of the era. Sweet had established a sound that could sit alongside classic 60’s-era recordings, and yet, he could hold his own with the burgeoning Alternative Rock Scene then overwhelming the Rhythm and Blues (R&B) market as well as that of Hard Rock and Metal Acts. Presenting songs as beautifully mournful as “You Don’t Love Me”, one which features pedal steel player Greg Leisz, (k.d. Lang, Dwight Yoakam) in stark contrast to sunny rocker “I Wanted to Tell You,” is masterful of Maher and Sweet.
“Girlfriend”, Matthew Sweet’s third album, and as they say, it was the charm. It was produced by drummer/programmer Fred Maher along with Sweet, a collaboration they had initiated on Sweet’s previous album, 1989’s “Earth.” That earlier record, similar to Sweet’s 1986 debut, “Inside,” missed its target audience.
Prior to his time with Sweet, Maher had developed an increasingly impressive resume as a drummer who performed on albums by English Pop group Scritti Politti, American Rock Icon Lou Reed, and the Experimental Rock band, Material. He had also produced albums by Reed and The Information Society prior to working with Sweet.
It was through Maher that Sweet secured the guitar talents of former Voidoids ringer Robert Quine. This likely came about because Quine and Maher had released an instrumental album in 1984 called “Basic” that received critical acclaim. Maher tapped Quine as well as Richard Lloyd, the revered guitarist from Television, to play lead guitar on “Earth” as well as “Girlfriend.”
Under Maher and Sweet’s production umbrella for that third album, they were augmented by a cast of other notable players. Further guitar contributions on the album included Indigo Girls, Amy Ray, and Emily Saliers, English Independent (Indie) Pop favorite, Lloyd Cole, and Voidoid, Ivan Julian. Bass guitar duties were handled Sweet and by Paul Chastain and his bandmate and collaborator, drummer Ric Menck. The two of them were the foundation of Rhode Island Power Pop outfit, Velvet Crush.
A broad work of emotional highs and lows, the record was written following Sweet’s divorce. It sounds like the a song cycle of journal entries. Beginning with the hooky, tightly produced sound of guitar, bass, drums and layered vocals, “Divine Intervention”, the album’s first song, seems to celebrate the quest in Sweet’s questioning of God’s hand in his life’s trajectory.
“I cannot understand my God/I don’t know why it gets to me/One day my life is filled with joy/And then I find we disagree,” Sweet sings in his brightly executed tenor. A universal sense of disappointment underscores the verse, but the sound of the music is in direct juxtaposition, featuring instruments and vocals placed so separately in the song’s mix that all of the parts stand out for the listener, especially when the volume is turned up really loud. It underscores the newness of Sweet’s freedom from his marriage, but also the sting of its failure. He captures the conflicting mood in a singularly enthralling manner.
Sweet is a devotee of decades-old Pop Rock, so the album’s lack of reverb, an effect used to add breadth to many recordings, makes the album have an immediacy as if the band were playing in one’s own living room. It sounds unlike any other album of that year.
“Your Sweet Voice” is proof of Sweet’s songwriting excellence. A beautiful ballad of surrender, it appears late in the album, leaving an indelible mark on the listener with layered harmonies, more pedal steel, and slightly overdriven rhythm guitar. Even now, when I hear it three decades after its release, it strikes me as one of the greatest compositions of the era, if not one of Sweet’s greatest songs.
Sweet has since released albums every couple of years or so, but “Girlfriend” is his most fully-realized album. Put it on and listen to it from beginning to end. I guarantee it will become a favorite.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
