Stick to educating children, not policing them
As a concerned citizen I am writing to say the (Haralson) BOE needs to run the schools and let the Sheriff’s department protect our children, for they are educated and trained to do so. I am a citizen of Haralson County for 76 years and seen a lot. I am a retired state trooper, served for 25 years and I pastor a church. Use the money the BOE has and spend it on supporting the Sheriff’s department. It is their responsibility, not the BOE.
Also use some of the 8% sales tax revenue to provide good, trained officers to do the job that is necessary for the protection of our children. Everybody do their job. Another police department is not what we need. Us what we have and make it better. Another police department would just be more taxes and we do not need that.
Bennie Westmoreland
Buchanan, Georgia
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.