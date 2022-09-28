Mr. Steven Scott Smith passed from this Earth to his heavenly home at September 19, 2022. He was born June 4, 1969, a beloved son of Claude and Mary Lou Smith.
Steven was a 1987 graduate of Haralson County High School. He had a love for sports, earning a black belt in karate. He loved the Georgia Bulldogs and being outside either fishing, riding 4-wheelers, or working on cars. Steven was a true friend to many.
He is preceded in death by his father, David Claude Smith and his sister, Mary Machelle Smith.
Steven is survived by his loving mother, Mary Lou Smith of Bremen, GA; brother and sister in law, Ricky Smith and Christa McNabb-Smith; niece, Alysha (Connor) Jeffers; great niece and nephew, Lillian Machelle and Luke Denny Jeffers, all of Buchanan; and nieces, Casey (Brett) Dennis and Allison (Jordan) McDonald, all of Tallapoosa.
Funeral services held September 22, 2022 at 2:00PM in the Miller Funeral Home Dogwood Chapel with Bro. Jeff Layton officiating. A eulogy was given by Christa Smith. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers were David “Vern” Verner, Brandon Reed, Chris Maxwell, Randy George, Ritche George, and Jess Merritt. Interment followed in Providence Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, GA.
