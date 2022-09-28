Mr. Steven Scott Smith passed from this Earth to his heavenly home at September 19, 2022. He was born June 4, 1969, a beloved son of Claude and Mary Lou Smith.

Steven was a 1987 graduate of Haralson County High School. He had a love for sports, earning a black belt in karate. He loved the Georgia Bulldogs and being outside either fishing, riding 4-wheelers, or working on cars. Steven was a true friend to many.

