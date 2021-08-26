Thirty years ago, the international rock music genre experienced the increasing prominence of groups from Seattle, Washington, and surrounding Pacific northwestern cities. These groups reveled in a punk-rock influenced sound that was in direct opposition to the music industry’s slick, overproduced hit parade of the time. Pop music was coming up short in the race to introduce the “next big thing,” and it seemed the time was right for a musical change.
Alternative Rock had pushed the envelope of what could sell records, so music outside the mainstream gained momentum. Do it yourself (D.I.Y.) aesthetics in underground music had long been popular across the country, and Minneapolis bands, Hüsker Dü, and the Replacements, brought attention to their unpolished, hooky songs thanks to a fanbase who eschewed the sounds promoted on corporate radio stations. California’s Black Flag, Massachusetts rockers, Dinosaur Jr., and New York City’s Sonic Youth all trail blazed routes between cities across the country, though their influence had been mostly on the fringes of popular music.
Then Seattle became ground zero for the mix of classic rock, hard rock, punk rock, heavy metal and alternative rock that was to be called grunge. The term was coined at Seattle record label Sub Pop Records by co-owner Bruce Pavitt as a nickname for the sound the label had been cranking out via seven inch record singles and full length albums by bands on its roster. The group whose 1988 extended play (E.P.), “Superfuzz Bigmuff,” was identified as the first grunge release was Seattle’s Mudhoney, a band formed from the ashes of local favorites Green River.
Named for a 1960’s Russ Meyer film, Mudhoney had gone on to put out a full length album, 1989’s “Mudhoney,” and they toured Europe as the ambassadors of sub pop and unofficially the sound of the Seattle music scene. My introduction to their sound was that full-length record and its opening track, “This Gift,” a swampy, loose, tremelo-effected fuzz fest. Even today, vocalist/guitarist/frontman Mark Arm possesses one of the most distinctive and broadly emotive voices in rock, but it is very much a punk rock voice, at times almost as funny as it is exciting. He has the ability to sound like he’s disgusted, horrified, amused, and enthusiastic about whatever he is presenting lyrically, sometimes changing his performance by the moment. I still think he is one of the greatest vocalists in Rock, and no one else even approaches his sound.
Late July 1991 saw the release of Mudhoney’s second album, “Every Good Boy Deserves Fudge,” which was given a deluxe re-release on its 30th anniversary last month. The album is abrasively forthright within the first two songs, the instrumental introduction “Generation Genocide” followed by the woozy, bluesy “Let It Slide.” Steve Turner, the progenitor of the Big Muff Pi pedal-effected guitar, a wooly-to-gnarly tone tool, deploys his six string effectively on “Into The Drink,” with its off-kilter chorus shouted by Arm and his comrades. Bassist Matt Lukin adds some bulbous low end thump to the procedings on that song and the manic drive of instrumental “Fuzzgun ‘91.” Whirlwind drummer Dan Peters alternates between the slamming surf-rock-rave-up of “Thorn” and homespun polyrhythmic brushwork of the poppiest song on the album, “Good Enough.” The cracking “Who You Drivin’ Now?” remains one of the funniest and most fun of the album’s songs.
At the time of the album’s release, Sub Pop was near the brink of failure. Thanks to 50,000 enthusiastic initial sales of “Every Good Boy Deserves Fudge,” the label were able to persevere, though Mudhoney regrettably had issues collecting their sales money, leading them to move to Reprise Records the following year for album number three. Despite this, the record has a distinctly raw quality worthy of the group’s musical approach. Egg Studios, a local eight-track facility in engineer Conrad Uno’s house named for its egg crate sound proofing, was deliberately chosen as the album’s place of origin, as Turner claimed the album’s demos at a fancier studio sounded “too clean.” Only a band named Mudhoney could quibble over sonics while aiming higher.
