Stanley Duane Boswell

Stanley Duane Boswell, age 71 of Tallapoosa, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Cedartown, GA, on September 23, 1951, to the late James Hansel Boswell and the late Stella Mae Robinson Boswell.

Stanley was a good Christian man who loved Jesus and his family. An avid hummingbird watcher, he waited and watched diligently for their return each year. Stanley also loved watching old TV shows and old movies. Traveling to auctions, working puzzles and coloring were some of his favorite pastimes. Stanley meticulously kept his records and his home. He will be dearly missed.