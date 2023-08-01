Stanley Duane Boswell, age 71 of Tallapoosa, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Cedartown, GA, on September 23, 1951, to the late James Hansel Boswell and the late Stella Mae Robinson Boswell.
Stanley was a good Christian man who loved Jesus and his family. An avid hummingbird watcher, he waited and watched diligently for their return each year. Stanley also loved watching old TV shows and old movies. Traveling to auctions, working puzzles and coloring were some of his favorite pastimes. Stanley meticulously kept his records and his home. He will be dearly missed.
Survivors include his sisters and brother-in-law, Brenda Gail Freeman of Hiram and Hope and Ricky Pendley of Austell; and his brothers and sister-in-law, Ronny Boswell of Austell, Donny and Mitzi Boswell of Buchanan, and Tony Bones Boswell of Newnan. Also surviving are a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life for Stanley Boswell will be conducted on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. from Hutcheson’s Memorial Chapel in Buchanan. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until the service hour. He will be laid to rest at Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens in Mableton at a later date.
Hutcheson’s Memorial Chapel & Crematory of Buchanan is honored to serve the Boswell family.
