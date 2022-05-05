A federal fugitive was taken into custody last week after an hours-long standoff just outside Tallapoosa.
On Wednesday about 7 a.m., Haralson County deputies along with members of the Haralson Paulding Drug Task Force accompanied U.S. marshals to a home on Jacksonville Road to pick up Brian Kelly Chasteen, 49, from Ringgold, Georgia.
Chasteen was wanted for failure to appear and escape warrants after being sentenced in Catoosa County to 20 years for trafficking methamphetamine, according to a news release from the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office.
“The judge allowed him to be released to get his affairs in order, but gave him a date to turn himself in,” the release stated. “Chasteen did not turn himself in at the appointed time.”
Chasteen barricaded himself in the home when law enforcement officers arrived to take him into custody, he told them that he was armed. Negotiators tried to convince him to come out, but he refused. After hours of negotiation at about 10:30 a.m., the officers deployed tear gas into the home forcing Chasteen to come out. When officers took him into custody he was injured, an apparent self-inflicted knife wound, the statement said.
“Chasteen was transported to a local medical center in the custody of the U.S. marshals,” according to the release.
“This was a good outcome,” said Sheriff Stacy Williams. “The scene was contained, no law enforcement personnel were injured and the fugitive is now in custody. We stand committed to serve and protect our citizens in Haralson County and we feel like we accomplished that today.”
