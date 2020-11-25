The State Board of Education is reversing course on its rejection of a .01% weight of end-of-course test grades after public comment overwhelmingly approved of the change; and local educators are breathing a sigh of relief.
The problem could affect students’ access to the Hope Scholarship, the Zell Miller Scholarship, Superintendent Jerry Bell said at the Haralson County Board of Education’s October meeting. There will be so much mandated absenteeism that it’s foolish to maintain that accountability, he had said.
The change would mean that the standardized tests, which currently count for 20% of a student’s grade, would have a negligible effect on classroom grades for the 2020-2021 school year.
State School Superintendent Richard Woods in October proposed changing the weight of the end-of-course test grades from 20% to .01% after U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos rejected the state’s request to forgo the standardized tests for the 2020-2021 school year. The state made the request in the wake of disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic and its mandated quarantines.
The state board members present at the meeting voted 8-4 to reject Woods’ proposal and instead decided on a 10% weight for the tests. The 10% proposal was posted on the Department’s website for public comment but more than 86% of the responders instead approved of the .01% weight.
Local school superintendents also agree with the lowest possible weight for the tests.
Superintendent David Hicks said that with the disruption of the pandemic, it isn’t fair to the students or teachers that the standardized tests be such a high percentage of a student’s grade.
“We still have kids on remote learning,” Hicks said. “It’s extremely hard to accomplish instructionally on remote learning what you’re accomplishing face-to-face with teachers.”
Even students in the classroom most of the time may have to move to virtual learning if they are exposed to the virus or their teachers may be out of the classroom in quarantine.
“For one year. This is not forever,” Hicks said. “It’s all due the pandemic.”
Haralson County Superintendent Bell couldn’t be reached for comment for this article, but at the October Board of Education meeting both he and Assistant Superintendent Brian Ridley said they were in favor of the lower weight for the tests.
At that meeting, Bell had said that he was very vocal among his peers in his belief that the weight of the testing should be lowered.
“You’re looking at a large number of kids who are taking virtual classes, if they’re doing the work,” Bell had said. “You’re looking at a large number of kids who will be quarantined at some point during the given semester, which is going to miss that direct instruction and yet we’re going to hold them to the same accountability.”
Ridley and Bell said that both student and teacher quarantines were affecting the learning in the classrooms as the system was having difficulty finding qualified substitute teachers to fill in for quarantined teachers.
Superintendent Woods was grateful to the State Board members for taking action based on the comments.
“I appreciate the State Board of Education hearing and responding to the clear will of the people on this issue, and hope that will continue with a vote to approve the .01% recommendation in December,” Superintendent Woods said in a written statement. “My position on this has not changed: it is logistically, pedagogically, and morally unreasonable to administer high-stakes standardized tests in the middle of a pandemic. If the federal government is going to continue insisting on the administration of these exams, it is incumbent on us at the state level to ensure they are not high-stakes and do not penalize students and teachers for circumstances beyond their control.”
The new proposal will be available for public comment on the Georgia Department of Education website through Dec. 14 if response is by mail or Dec. 16 if response is by email. Visit https://www.gadoe.org/External-Affairs-and-Policy/State-Board-of-Education/Pages/Proposed-Rulemakings.aspx to review the change and respond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.