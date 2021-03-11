The Georgia House of Representatives and state Senate are at loggerheads over how Georgians should tell time.
The House passed legislation last Friday calling for the Peach State to observe daylight saving time all year.
That followed action the Senate took the week before to put Georgia on standard time permanently.
The one thing both chambers agree on is that the state should stop switching from standard time to daylight every March and back again to standard each November.
Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton, was a co-sponsor of Senate Bill 100, which would move Georgia to standard time all year.
Dugan was contacted by phone for comment.
“It’s mostly for the health reasons, there’s a correlation between strokes and heart attacks with the change in clocks, according to medical studies,” Dugan said, adding, “It’s a holdover from another time, we don’t need to do it anymore.”
Under current law Georgia would change the clocks back to daylight saving time per the calendar on Sunday, March 14, and then would return to standard time on Nov. 7, where, per the Senate bill it would remain until a change in federal law would permit the state the option to make the decision whether or not to make a permanent switch to DST, Dugan said.
State Rep. Wes Cantrell, R-Woodstock, sponsored the House bill to go to daylight saving time all year.
“There are some really serious health and safety reasons for eliminating time change,” Cantrell told his House colleagues shortly before they voted 112-48 to put Georgia on daylight time all year. “Our bodies are meant to adjust slowly to differences in the amount of daylight as the Earth rotates.”
Cantrell cited studies showing an increase in pedestrians being hit by cars during the two weeks after standard time kicks in during the fall because it suddenly gets dark an hour earlier.
Immediately following “spring-forward” in March, in addition to heart attacks increasing, medical errors increase and even prison sentences handed out by judges increase, all tied to sleep deprivation, he said.
“’Spring forward’ sounds a lot nicer than it is,” he said.
Cantrell argued that going on daylight time all year would be better than switching to standard time permanently.
“More sunlight in the evening is good for our health,” he said. “It’s good for the economy. People prefer to shop in the daylight.”
District 67 Rep. Micah Gravley, R-Douglasville, who is co-sponsoring the bill in the House, said he doesn’t want to stay on standard time.
“As the co-sponsor of the bill in the House to keep DST, I know the Senate passed the Standard Time [bill], but the constituents I’m hearing from the most want to keep DST year-round. We’ll have to take a look at how this bill is going to affect it. Are we going to continue to pursue the congressional approval for DST year-round? Because I certainly wouldn’t want us to stay on standard time year-round.”
District 66 Rep. Kimberly Alexander, D-Douglasville, voted against the daylight saving time bill in the House.
“What I hear from my constituents in the district is that they’d prefer it be left alone,” said Alexander, adding that the bill would depend on something happening at the federal level, anyway. She also stressed that other things going on at the Capitol, such as bills aimed at adding restrictions to the state’s voting and election laws, among other things, are more important than worrying about DST.
Sen. Ben Watson, R-Savannah, sponsor of the Senate bill to switch to standard time, said observing daylight time during the winter would lead to dark mornings. The sun wouldn’t come up until almost 8:30 a.m. in December, prompting concerns for the safety of children going to school, he said.
District 61 Rep. Roger Bruce, D-Atlanta, who heads the Douglas delegation, agrees with Watson’s concerns about the safety of children.
“I like the fact that the kids are not getting up and are outside in the dark,” said District 61 Rep. Roger Bruce, D-Atlanta, who also voted against the House bill to switch to daylight saving time all year. Bruce added it’s also a bill that he doesn’t understand the need for or the need to make any change. Bruce also feels as legislation it’s not high up the list of priorities for this session.
Bruce said that if Georgia goes one way and surrounding states another, the result would cause too much confusion and pointed out that parts of Alabama and parts of Florida are already in two time zones. He emphasized a desire for consistency among the states as much as possible.
“Everybody should do the same thing, whatever that is, so it’s not so confusing,” he said.
The advantage to the Senate bill is that, if it passes and is signed into law by the governor, it could take effect with the next switch to standard time this November.
The House bill, on the other hand, could only move Georgia to daylight time permanently if Congress passes legislation giving states that option.
A report from Capitol Beat News Service was used in this article.
