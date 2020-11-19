Spreading love from above
The eight counties serviced by Tallatoona Community Action are left with a huge void with the passing of Melford Glass, our beloved board chair. Representing Haralson County and the town of Bremen, Melford was a true servant leader who was passionate about getting people the help they needed. Melford has gone on to be with the Lord but has left an indelible impact on Tallatoona.
For the past 11 years, Melford has served dutifully on the Tallatoona Board of Directors, putting the interest of others in the forefront. Prior to serving on the Board, he volunteered on a local advisory committee.
Melford brought many skills to the table, but his biggest attribute was his joyful and loving personality. He made everyone feel important. It didn’t matter if you were seeking assistance for your family or served as staff or board member who was voicing your opinions on the organization. Melford was so respected by his peers and due to his exceptional leadership, he was elected to three terms as chair of the Tallatoona Board. We are grateful that he approached the responsibility of leadership with much humility and grace.
You could find Melford in many different capacities serving our organization. If chicken was grilling to recognize our 200 staff, it was highly likely that Melford was grillmaster with apron and hat on. You might have also found him lobbying the Haralson County Board of Commissioners to help secure needed funds to construct our new half million-dollar facility in Buchanan.
Throughout his tenure as a dedicated volunteer and leader for Tallatoona Community Action Partnership, the organization has become one of the largest Community Action Agencies in the State of Georgia.
Melford’s humbleness and caring spirit sets a standard that we will remember going forward. We will always remember his favorite saying when you asked how he was doing. He would answer, “six feet above spreading love.”
To our dear friend and colleague we know you are in the heavens resting now “spreading love from above” and you have our pledge that we will continue to serve others and do so with much love.
Scott Gray Executive Director, Tallatoona Community Action Partnership
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.