This is a fictionized story of my paternal grandfather and the dear lady who became my step-grandmother — the only grandmother I knew on my father’s side. Set in the foothills of Kentucky, details are true to the time and place. However, I have imagined the conversations, thoughts and feelings of both Belle Hubbard and Ernest Crowe.
There was one Christmas card left in the box when Belle finished her Christmas card list. It seemed a shame not to send the last card. But who else did she know she could send a card to? Taking the thin phone book, she began scanning the entries. Beginning at the A’s, she glanced down through the list. She knew the Arnolds but so did everyone else. They would surely have many Christmas cards. The Abneys had moved to Richmond recently and Belle did not have their new address. The Beckleys were popular throughout the county; no doubt their mantle would be crowded with cards. The Calamis owned the grocery store; everyone would send them a card.
Her eyes fell on the name Ernest Crowe, Covey Road. Now there was a man who could stand some cheering up, she thought. Since his wife died, he was like a specter moving slowly around town, walking to the post office or the store. Muttering when a neighbor spoke to him, he never had a real conversation with anyone that she ever saw. Even at his church, she had heard he arrived late and moved out slowly and silently just before the last amen was said.
Belle pondered about how to sign the card, finally deciding to simply write Merry Christmas, Belle Hubbard. She tucked the card into the envelope and licked it. Putting the stamps on all 25 cards made Belle smile with her accomplishment, it was only the day after Thanksgiving. Her heart felt less lonely now that she had shared some Christmas cheer with friends.
Several days later Tassie popped into Mr. Crowe’s front door and shouted, “Papa, here’s the mail. Mom says we can’t stay today. She has a PTA meeting tonight and we got to cook Daddy some supper before she goes. See ya tomorrow.”
The door slammed before the mail dropped on the dining room table. Mr. Crowe slowly moved toward the table, tugged on the pull cord to turn on the single light bulb overhead and picked up the new pile of mail that joined yesterday’s and the day before’s. Holding it in one hand, he shuffled through the mail muttering to himself. A large crisp white envelope stood out from the other regular sized ones. “A Christmas card, I bet,” he said.
Reaching into his overalls pocket for his knife, he slit the envelope open. He slowly pulled the card out. The crisp white card had a carriage house in a snow scene with a horse drawn buggy and a man and woman warmly dressed.
“Merry Christmas to you and yours,” Mr. Crowe mumbled under his breath. “I should just scratch through the and yours part. ‘Cause there ain’t no and yours here.”
He stirred around on the dining room table long enough to find an ink pen and then marked through the words and yours on the card’s front. Opening the card he read the message aloud, “May the joy of the season be with you through the New Year. Merry Christmas, Belle Hubbard. Hum.” He threw the card on the table and walked into the kitchen to eat his supper — cold biscuits and Spam.
Slipping out of his overalls, he washed his face and hands in the wash basin and walked to the bedroom. The temperature seemed especially cold tonight, so he decided to get another quilt from the oaken wardrobe and not add any more coal to the fire. He laid the covers back and slid his thin, lanky body into the bed. After reading a chapter from the Book of Proverbs, he reached for his ledger and wrote:
High temperature 32 F./low temperature 22 F.
Found at Carhartt — two handfuls of brass buttons, 8 metal zippers, 12 cardboard spools
Folks seen while walking home — Butch Hardy, Preacher Arvin, Brother Deitch
News- McNamara warns Johnson that communists are gaining strength in South Vietnam
Portions of New York State and other New England states still have power failure
Christmas card from Belle Hubbard
He closed his ledger. Pulling on the long string connected to the light which he had tied to the bedpost, he turned out the light and went to sleep.
Several days later Belle was listening to WIRV while she washed the dishes. “Welcome, you’re on the Trading Post,” Belle heard the radio announcer say. She listened every morning from 9 until 10 while folks traded, sold and gave away different items. It was silly but she enjoyed the company while she baked and cleaned in her bright white and blue kitchen. The oven’s heat made the kitchen cozy so she decided to sit and have a second cup of coffee after she put the last layer of the Wash Day Cake into the oven. By the time she finished her coffee, the apples would be ready to be mashed and put on the cake. Then the load of whites would be ready to be wrung out and hung up. The ring of the phone startled Belle.
“Hello,” she said.
There was a long silence. “Hello, is anyone there?” she asked.
“Yes,” a man’s low voice replied. “I wanted to huh, I wanted to call and say thank you for the Christmas card. It was very,” he phased, “it was very cheerful. I am glad you sent it to me.” He fumbled with the card in his hand while he talked.
“You’re most welcome, Mr. Crowe. I wanted to share some Christmas cheer. I haven’t seen much of you lately. Are you faring well?” she asked and then regretted it.
“I’m doing OK for an old man, I guess. I’ve been working on the wooden silverware trays I give all the grandkids when they get married. It’s too cold to work in my shop so I brought my tools into the living room and I’ve been working on those in the morning before I go to Carhartts,” he said.
“That’s nice. I bet the grandkids enjoy them. How many married grandkids do you have? Albert and I were never blessed with grandchildren,” she said.
“Let’s see only Tim and Pat’s got married so far but I s‘pect that Tassie be married soon,” he said.
“Mr. Crowe, why, Tassie can’t be more than 8 years old. You know better,” she giggled awhile before she could speak again. “I know she is good company to you.”
“Belle, I’d like to have your company. Could you have supper with me on Friday?” he blurted it out.
“Why, Mr. Crowe, I would love to have supper with you on Friday.”
“I’ll come by ‘bout 4:30 and we can walk to the Wigwag. Will that do you?”
“Yes, Mr. Crowe, that will do me nicely. See you then.”
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
