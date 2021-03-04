A Waco resident who had asked for a speed breaker to be installed in front of his house is now asking the City Council to move it.
Jack Martin, who has lived at his home on King Street for about five years, told council members on Monday that he should have listened to the councilmen who told him they didn’t typically put the speed breakers in front of people’s houses.
Martin had just hoped to slow down the traffic on the road. But, the tractor trailers hit the speed breaker and don’t even slow down, he said. The noise, especially from those pulling empty trailers, really disturbs the peace he’d enjoyed at his home.
“I just never dreamed the amount of noise,” Martin said. “It starts about 5 o’clock in the morning; from then to about 8 o’clock, that’s all you hear.”
He asked the councilmen during their Monday meeting if they would be willing to move the speed breaker down the road.
Councilman Doug Brock said he didn’t know if that would be possible.
“I don’t know that we can pull those up without tearing them up,” Brock said.
The speed breakers cost about $800, he said.
Councilman Gerry Pounds asked if the street was due to be repaved in the near future, but Brock said King Street was not currently on the city’s paving list.
“The problem is, that’s not the only street where the city has put a speed breaker,” Pounds said.
The city has placed them on several roads, including Woodland Circle and Mineral Springs and is scheduled to put one on Tallapoosa Road, all at resident requests.
“So, by coming in here and asking us to pull it up, someone on Mineral Springs is going to come in and ask us to do the same thing,” Pounds said.
He said the city has to think about the best way to proceed. Councilman Stephen Nowlin agreed.
“We’ll just have to figure it out,” Nowlin said.
Brock said first, the city will have to find out whether the speed breakers will withstand being pulled up and moved.
“We’ll try to have an answer by our next meeting,” Brock said.
Martin said he would contact the Department of Transportation about the process of pulling the speed breakers up and let the councilmen know what he’s told.
“You know, I probably should have listened to you,” Martin said. “That would have helped.”
In other business, the council members:
• approved a resolution reaffirming the water rate hikes the councilmen had approved at their January meeting. The new rates are up $1 for the minimum of charge $17 and $24 for in-town and out-of-town customers respectively. The minimum rates cover up to the first 2,000 gallons of water each month. Each 1,000 gallons of water over that costs $5.50 and $6 for in-town and out-of town customers respectively. Commercial customers pay out-of-town rates, said Kim Edwards, city clerk.
• decided to have dead trees on Atlantic Avenue and Mineral Springs removed immediately for safety reasons. The city will request estimates for the removal of other trees it considers dangerous that are determined to be on city property.
