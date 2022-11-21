Representatives of Spectrum recently joined State Sen. Mike Dugan of Carrollton for a “Veterans Appreciation” event and Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 17 that was highlighted by the presentation of a $5,000 donation to American Legion Post 143 by the communications company.
Ronnie Pate, Commander of American Legion Post 143, said that the Post is very thankful for its relationship with Spectrum and their generous donation.
“With these funds, we can provide the financial support to veterans and their families, and the many programs and activities we sponsor and participate in throughout the communities within Carroll County.” Cmdr. Pate noted.
“Anyone in the community may donate to our Post. You can find us listed on the Community Foundation of West Georgia website at www.cfwg.net,” he added.
According to Catherine Fleming, director of government affairs at Charter Communications, giving back to communities that the company serves is a tradition in the company.
“We are proud to provide funding to support those who heard the call to duty and protected our democracy,” Fleming said.
Post 143 derives its revenue solely from donations, grants, and local fundraisers.
“Without continued donations from organizations like Spectrum, the Post would most certainly have to curtail some of it programs and activities,” said JVC Joswick.
Another highlight of the meeting was the awarding of a Lifetime Membership trophy and certificate to Donald Levans in recognition and sincere appreciation for his outstanding loyalty and dedication to the organization.
“This honor recognizes the commitment demonstrated towards the programs, activities and ideals of The American Legion dedicated to God and Country,” Commander Pate explained.
“I am ninety-one years old, “ Levans said, “and the Post waits until now to honor me with a life membership.”
After much laughter from fellow veterans, he went on to say, “I am highly honored at Post 143 tonight for presenting me with this beautiful trophy and Certificate.”
State Senator Dugan of Carrollton, a veteran himself, was present at the meeting.
“We have protected and will continue to protect this great democracy, and we give thanks and celebrate our commitment to this great country,” Sen. Dugan said during his remarks.
