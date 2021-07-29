Joey Spampinato, co-founder of the rock band, NRBQ, is rightfully celebrated on the album “Party for Joey: A Sweet Relief Tribute to Joey Spampinato,” released on June 25. Spampinato, a prolific songwriter, musician and living legend in American music, was diagnosed with colon cancer in the fall of 2015.
Spampinato has been a longtime resident of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, with his wife, musician and songwriter Kami Lyle. To defray the costs of his treatment, a fund was set up on YouCaring.com by fellow Cape Cod musician, Sarah Burrill, with a goal to raise $50,000 for Spampinato. By February of 2016, the fund raised more than $90,000 from more than 850 donors. Many also wrote letters of encouragement and love to Spampinato, who was amazed at the outpouring of appreciation from his fans.
“I cannot tell you how it makes me feel to read those notes,” said Spampinato in a 2016 interview in the Cape Cod Times.
Many who consider themselves music fans but have not heard NRBQ will thank themselves once they delve into the treasure trove that is the band’s discography. The band’s original music is an amalgamation of rock’n’roll, jazz, blues, country, and rockabilly, and NRBQ enthusiastically performs standards from all of those genres.
The name is shorthand for either New Rhythm and Blues Quartet or Quintet, depending on each record’s lineup. As one of the lead vocalists in NRBQ from 1967 until he left the band in 2004, Spampinato’s mellow, smooth tenor has graced more than 35 album releases.
Spampinato has primarily played electric bass guitar throughout his career, and he is known to have the unique ability to make it sound like an upright double bass, the sound of many early Rockabilly players. For this, he was chosen by Keith Richards for Chuck Berry’s backing band in the 1987 Taylor Hackford documentary “Hail, Hail Rock & Roll.” He also played bass on Eric Clapton’s 1991 live album “24 Nights.”
Following his departure from NRBQ, Spampinato, along with his younger brother, guitarist Johnny Spampinato, and NRBQ drummer Tom Ardolino, performed for a time as Baby Macaroni, playing NRBQ songs and favorite covers. The two Spampinatos would later form The Spampinato brothers, releasing a full album and an extended play (E.P.).
“Party for Joey: A Sweet Relief Tribute to Joey Spampinato” collects songs Spampinato has written over the course of his career as performed by other artists who are among his fans. It includes renditions played by world-renowned musicians such as Bonnie Raitt, Keith Richards, Ben Harper, Charlie Musselwhite, Benmont Tench, (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers) Don Heffington, (Lone Justice) Peter Case, Robbie Fulks, and Los Lobos. Also included are the current lineup of NRBQ as well as its celebrated lead singer and guitarist across 20 years, “Big Al” Anderson, a Nashville songwriter whose songs have been performed by Vince Gill, LeAnn Rimes, and Trisha Yearwood among others. Independent (indie) rockers Deer Tick, The Minus Five, She & Him, and The Nils featuring Chris Spedding are also included, as well as stalwarts of Americana music Steve Forbert, Buddy Miller and Jim Lauderdale. Comic duo Penn and Teller contribute a track as well.
Perhaps the sweetest tune on the album is the duet by Spampinato and Lyle, “First Crush.” A smooth, piano driven ballad, it sounds like a dedication to their bond performed in a late night jazz club. It is augmented by Lyle’s muted trumpet solo.
“Hearts full of fireflies/Burning through the night/All these years/They still shine,” they sing in the bridge of the song.
Joey Spampinato’s music was influential in my life. When I first began dating Ashley, my wife, I recorded myself performing the Spampinato-penned NRBQ song “Beverly” on a four track cassette home studio and changed the name to hers in the lyrics. Years later at our wedding reception, we had our first dance to our favorite NRBQ song, “Love Came to Me,” also written by Spampinato. Like most of his songs, it is a beautifully rendered masterpiece even in other musicians’ hands.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
