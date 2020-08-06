Economist and prolific author Thomas Sowell turned 90 years-old this summer. He began his next decade giving socially distanced interviews online and on cable news programs. Always sharp-witted, he has become more self-effacing over the years, but he continues to challenge assumptions about monetary policy, political platforms, and social norms. The author of more than 40 books since the early 1970s, Sowell revises and updates his books and they continue to be published in new editions. He also researches and writes new books to be published in the future.
Sowell’s article “Artificial Stupidity” was my initial exposure to his views. It was a column on an online editorial page first published in 2010. In the article, he took American educators in some quarters to task for promoting opinions on world issues that were too complex for elementary-age children to fully understand. According to Sowell, students who are encouraged to have opinions on matters they do not fully comprehend are stifled in their thinking skills rather than effectively developing them. He pointed out that a student’s education is not benefitted by indoctrination to a teacher’s world views. Instead, education should focus on developing a person’s comprehension of both sides of an issue, and only then can they make informed decisions.
Sowell also expressed dismay that academic content was not being taught because time was used for such indoctrination. He shared the words of a philosopher from history who said that the most important knowledge is knowing the extent of one’s own ignorance. Presenting wholesale views with untested assumptions robs students of necessary personal reflection.
I found these points intriguing, so I began regularly reading Sowell’s column. I also began to delve into the books he has authored, including 2010’s “Intellectuals and Society.” In the book, Sowell points out that many intellectuals have beliefs and attitudes regarding groups of people, stances on issues, and anticipated outcomes of laws or other policies they wish to enact. Much of the time, according to Sowell, intellectuals who profess a desire to aid others in fact put obstacles in the way of the very people they claim to help. Consequently, they are more likely feeding their own egos rather than starving the social problems they claim to oppose.
“The road to hell has been paved with Ivy League degrees,” he has wittily stated.
According to Sowell, intellectuals often deal in ideas that do not actually have to deliver proven results. Acceptance and promotion of popular positions may be more important to the intellectual than those they assist. As an example, he points to minimum wage laws, which do not in fact, ensure the future upward mobility of an employee. Instead, job scarcity is often the result, causing greater limitations on businesses looking for potential hires.
Similarly, Sowell’s caution about accepting societal “norms” is always based on data and its factual analysis. He points out that many of the beliefs held by influential people throughout the political class can be questionable in nature, and much of the related factual data debunks their beliefs. Likewise, Sowell says that many approaches considered sensible by the public have significant flaws when one looks beyond the surface.
Sowell asserts that the biggest factor in a person’s success is their own willingness to persevere. He says an individual’s success has a greater possibility when they themselves are given the opportunity to determine their own path and reach or exceed their own expectations. No governing power, activist group, or outside control mechanism, even with best intentions in place, can make up for the strong will of a single person seeking a goal. His own life’s trajectory is proof of this fact and is worthy of investigation.
Sowell’s collected written discourse is the most eloquent deconstruction of assumed truths I have ever read. It has been refreshing to stumble upon his research-based critiques of society and the data uncovered by his investigations. In honor of his ninth decade, I encourage you to consider reading any of his numerous books. It is likely you will find his arguments compelling and his prose uplifting.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
