Earlier this year, Southwire announced that it will soon open office space at The Battery Atlanta in Cobb County adjacent to Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves.

In addition to this commitment, the company also has officially become a proud electrical products manufacturing partner of Atlanta’s major league franchise. The partnership focuses on strengthening both organizations’ efforts to give back to the community, as Southwire connects with the Braves’ established community and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts through sponsorship and volunteerism.

