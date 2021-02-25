A South Carolina man is in the Haralson County Jail after being extradited from his home state in connection with a shooting death in Buchanan.
The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office said by written statement that Keith Tyson Basham, 36, of Abbeville, South Carolina, was found shot in the carport of a family member’s home on Hilltop Drive just after 6 p.m. on Monday.
Deputy Coroner Carlton Firestone, who declared Basham dead, said Basham had been shot in the chest. Firestone said that the man would have died almost instantly from the injury.
No one else was at home at the time of the shooting. Haralson County Captain Edwin Ivey said that investigators are estimating that the shooting took place between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Law enforcement was able to identify Ja’len Shakur Biggs, 24, of Summerville, South Carolina, as the alleged shooter by security camera video at the home. Biggs was arrested in Anderson, South Carolina, about 11:30 p.m. on Monday and local law enforcement immediately started the extradition process to bring him to Haralson County to face local charges. Biggs was transferred to Haralson County Jail early on Wednesday, according to the jail website.
Biggs was charged with murder and aggravated assault, according to the website. No bond has been set.
Sheriff Stacy Williams said by written statement that the office is working swiftly and carefully on the investigation.
“The citizens of Haralson County have an expectation that they will remain safe from violent criminals running free within their communities,” Williams wrote. “This agency will diligently make efforts to maintain the safety of our communities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.