Today, the sixth annual Sound of Medicine fundraiser will stream on Mill Town Music Hall’s Facebook and YouTube accounts.
The annual fundraiser, originally scheduled for March, had been postponed after the coronavirus pandemic reached the nation. The money it raises for the Rapha Clinic is much needed to keep the clinic operating in west Georgia.
The clinic celebrated its 10th anniversary this year. Since 2010, the clinic has been providing free medical care and since 2012 free dental care to low-income, uninsured adults. The service is vital to hundreds of people in the community.
In 2019, the clinic had 1,800 medical and 450 dental visits, according to the annual report posted on its website. In addition through a prescription program, the clinic distributed $1.5 million in non-narcotic prescriptions to its patients with chronic conditions.
The clinic relies on the labor of its volunteers, who donated 3,179 hours of service. Still, providing free medical and dental care is an expensive endeavor. The clinic needs about $250,000 a year to operate and survives on the generosity of the community, Eubanks said. The Sound of Medicine is its largest fundraiser of the year and in 2019 raised $40,000, its best year yet, she said.
“We hope the community will continue supporting our health services and ministry through the fundraising efforts,” Eubanks said in a written statement. “The financial support ensures that even during the current crisis, Rapha Clinic can continue providing necessary care for our neighbors who do not have health insurance.”
The performers are medical providers, board members of the Rapha Clinic and their families. During the postponement, they were offering Musical Mondays to whet the community’s appetite for the concert. On average the weekly online performances reached more than 750 viewers each week, Eubanks said.
“These were necessary when the pandemic happened to remind our community of the importance of helping those without insurance,” she said by email. “We have increased our monthly donors significantly since we started this program ... among other monthly programs.”
The auction was also transitioned online and many of the items have already sold. There are about 10 items left to bid on, art pieces by local artists, painted furniture and household items. Viewers can post their offers on Facebook or by email to jwarrenfells@rhythmcommunications.com.
The streamed concert is free to the public, but donations are welcomed. Tickets for the concert usually sell for $35. Donations can be made on the Rapha Clinic website at www.raphaclinic.org/donate.
