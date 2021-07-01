Errors in notices of assessment sent to some Haralson County property owners may confuse them and the Tax Assessor’s office is working to notify those affected and correct the issues, officials said.
A letter that will be sent to the property owners stated that the errors — an additional $10,000 listed exemption and an exemption of $8,000 for fire, recreation and sanitation — were computer errors and caused property tax estimates to be calculated incorrectly, said Bob McPherson, chief appraiser with the Haralson County Tax Assessor office.
The $10,000 error was a line that was meant to be replaced by a new $14,000 exemption line, but instead of replacing it, the computer printed both, thus making it look as if school taxes were applied twice, McPherson said. The listed $8,000 exemption should have read $4,000, he said.
Both errors were exemptions for property owners aged 65 and older. Approximately 1,300 residents received notices of assessment with the errors, McPherson said.
“Those are mainly residents of the county,” he said.
Notices of Assessment are sent to all property owners in the county.
“They are a taxpayer’s first idea of what they may owe in [property] taxes,” McPherson said.
The estimates use the millage rates set for the previous year, because new millage rates have yet to be set by local levying bodies, including Haralson County commissioners, city council members and school board members.
The assessments are sent to allow property owners the opportunity to appeal or correct an assessment, McPherson said. There is a 45-day window to appeal the assessment or to bring an error to the attention of the assessors office.
“We always tell people this is not a bill,” he said.
The final bill will depend on the new millage rates that will apply to the property owner, and those will be set by their elected officials. The notice of assessments are simply a notice of what the office believes is fair market value of the property and how that may affect the property taxes the property owner will pay, McPherson said.
Anyone who thinks their notice contains the errors can contact the office for a correct estimate, he said.
“We’ll be more than happy to meet with them or talk over the phone,” McPherson said.
The office is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The phone number is 770-646-2022.
There are exemptions to some property taxes. They are listed on the office’s website, qpublic.net/ga/haralson/exemptions, along with the qualifications to receive the exemptions.
Although a taxpayer can apply for the exemptions at any time, to qualify for the exemption in the current year, they must apply by April 1, McPherson said.
Haralson County property taxes are due on Dec. 1.
