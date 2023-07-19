English Rock band The Rolling Stones released their album “Some Girls” on June 9, 1978. Their sixteenth release in the United States, it followed a period where the band had slowly become a critical casualty; they had moved away from their core sound and explored Reggae, Funk, and jammy, fusionesque Rock. The high watermark albums, 1971’s “Sticky Fingers” and “Exile On Main Street”, were followed by the uneven “Goat’s Head Soup” from 1973, “It’s Only Rock and Roll” from 1974, and 1976’s “Black and Blue”.
By 1977, the band managed to absorb new bandmate Ron Wood’s guitar and bass skills into the fold, the result of guitarist Mick Taylor’s departure. “Some Girls” is the band’s first recording showcasing the dynamic shift of Wood’s involvement. Guitarist/vocalist Keith Richards, who with lead Vocalist Mick Jagger would be known in the production credits as The Glimmer Twins, had benefitted from Wood’s solid ability to join in where he was needed. Wood could complement Richards’s approach in a manner the latter would call “the ancient art of weaving”. In a 1983 interview from Guitar Player magazine, Richards says their guitar playing intertwines to the point “you can’t really tell who is playing”.
Wood had been the bassist in The Jeff Beck Group and was adept at filling in on the instrument whenever Bill Wyman was absent. He had also been a multi-instrumentalist in The Faces, and on “Some Girls” he contributes pedal steel guitar. Unlike second guitar predecessors Brian Jones who died in 1969 and Taylor who joined thereafter, Wood added his vocals to the songs. These skill sets provide the necessary adrenalin for the record’s success. Their three previous albums had demonstrated the band’s sleepier songs had begun taking up more space, largely due to a lack of focus and the group’s extracurricular pursuits.
Though “Some Girls” does continue their penchant for changing musical styles, it is more mainstream in its approach than those earlier records. It re-established the band’s style as Rhythm and Blues with a Hard Rock sound. There is more band interplay, and much of the record has a live feel to it, as if it were recorded in one sitting. The album tracks “Lies”, “Respectable”, and “When The Whip Comes Down” all have that upbeat energy, and surely Wood is the catalyst for this.
Opening song, “Miss You” features a disco-influenced bassline remeniscent of the Rod Stewart hit “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy”. Unlike that track, Jagger’s vocals have a forlorn, laconic delivery. He, Richards and Wood contribute effective backing vocals and tasteful guitars, and drummer Charlie Watts plays a near-perfect beat. Guest keyboardist Ian Mclagan’s intro gives way to a groove that drives the rhythm, and Watts’s high-hat chokes reinforce Wyman’s bass lines. Guest saxophonist Mel Collins takes the first solo around three minutes in, and guest harmonica player Sugar Blue (Jimmie Whiting) takes the second solo into the song’s fadeout. It is a well-constructed song that never ages, despite its era-specific touchstones. Released ahead of its parent album, the single sold over a million copies on its own, eventually reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States and number 3 in the United Kingdom.
“Before They Make Me Run” points toward Richards’s legal troubles experienced in prior years. Richards’s lead vocals plaintively deliver its outsider lyrics, sounding typically more defiant than resigned. The ballad “Beast of Burden” features Jagger refuting the control of his intended love. It has a subtlely funky groove from Watts and Wyman, and excellent backing vocals. It also became a top ten single.
“Far Away Eyes”, a lyrically humorous tune demonstrating the band’s knowledge of straight Country balladry, sounds more like a tribute than a satire today. Soul tune “Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me)” gets a retrofit from the band, and album closer, “Shattered”, is the band’s response to the then-prominent underground Punk Rock movement. It is my favorite. With a phased guitar and Jagger’s rapping and singing, it always makes me ready to hear the whole album again, maybe with volume turned up even higher.
