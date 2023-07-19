English Rock band The Rolling Stones released their album “Some Girls” on June 9, 1978. Their sixteenth release in the United States, it followed a period where the band had slowly become a critical casualty; they had moved away from their core sound and explored Reggae, Funk, and jammy, fusionesque Rock. The high watermark albums, 1971’s “Sticky Fingers” and “Exile On Main Street”, were followed by the uneven “Goat’s Head Soup” from 1973, “It’s Only Rock and Roll” from 1974, and 1976’s “Black and Blue”.

By 1977, the band managed to absorb new bandmate Ron Wood’s guitar and bass skills into the fold, the result of guitarist Mick Taylor’s departure. “Some Girls” is the band’s first recording showcasing the dynamic shift of Wood’s involvement. Guitarist/vocalist Keith Richards, who with lead Vocalist Mick Jagger would be known in the production credits as The Glimmer Twins, had benefitted from Wood’s solid ability to join in where he was needed. Wood could complement Richards’s approach in a manner the latter would call “the ancient art of weaving”. In a 1983 interview from Guitar Player magazine, Richards says their guitar playing intertwines to the point “you can’t really tell who is playing”.