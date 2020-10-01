Solid Solutions Development representatives received some pointed questions from residents Friday during an online meeting about the proposed landfill in Haralson County,
Some 21 people signed into the hour-long Zoom meeting held in the afternoon, which Solid Solutions Vice President Ernest Kaufmann opened by saying the site near the Tallapoosa exit on Interstate-20 is perfectly suited for a landfill.
“It allows us to take a large piece of property and set up a 300-acre footprint as best we can in the middle of it,” Kaufmann said. “What that does it helps us to isolate the facility. So that unless you’re going to drive down the entrance road that’s more than a mile long, it’s not going to be seen, heard, smelled. … It hides itself.”
A portion of the previous online meeting was then rebroadcast, explaining how the landfill would be constructed and how the leachate and gas would be removed from the landfill for treatment. Even before the presentation was done, people were submitting questions. Some were the same questions asked at other meetings, including one about whether the landfill would accept coal ash.
Kaufmann tried to reassure the residents that the landfill would not accept that commercial waste.
“We said from the very beginning that we were not going to accept coal ash and we were not going to accept sewer sludge,” Kaufmann said.
People keep bringing it up, so Kaufmann said the issue will be addressed in the host agreement and the permit. Additionally, the company has been working on a third legal agreement to ban those materials from the landfill for 20 years.
“Unfortunately, we can’t prevent it past that 20-year mark,” Kaufmann said. “With that said, we’ve gone a step further and looked at Georgia Power’s power plants and what their coal ash pond’s closure schedule is.”
All of the coal ash ponds within 50 miles of Haralson County will be closed and the ash transferred and buried on-site before the landfill would open. Also, all but five of the coal-burning power plants in South Georgia will be closed by then. Those five that have yet to set a date, but are so far away it would not make sense to bring the coal ash to Haralson County, he said.
The question expanding the landfill, was also brought up. Kaufmann has said that the landfill would not be expanded and that it was in fact impossible to do so because of the topography of the property. Engineer Michael Stubbs added that adding a second landfill on the property would not be feasible.
“It makes absolutely no sense to make a separate landfill within that footprint,” Stubbs said. “A landfill facility footprint, you’re going to make it as small as possible, you can so that your systems are all contained in one unit or in one 300-acre area or less.”
Another question dealt with the collapse of landfills. Engineer Michael Stubbs said that collapses are rare, which is why they make news when they do happen.
Some waste streams such as sewer sludge can make a slope in the landfill less stable, Stubbs said. That will not be accepted at the proposed landfill, he said. But he added that the stability of the slopes in the proposed landfill would be monitored, not only during design but also throughout the life of the facility by a third party.
“When you have a slope stability event, almost exclusively it’s related to water in the landfill that’s not able to get out,” Stubbs said.
That’s why the liquid is collected through the leachate collection system every day and removed for treatment, he said.
Many of the questions dealt with the Meriwether County landfill including one Meriwether resident who accused Kaufmann of breaking his promises to the residents in that county.
“I don’t know of any promises that we did not keep,” Kaufmann said. “If anyone has a promise that was published in the paper that we did not keep, I’d be very interested in seeing that.”
He pointed out that any company that bought the landfill would be responsible for abiding by the host agreements, permits, and any other legal agreements that he made with the community.
The county and the residents would have legal recourse if the company did not, he added.
But the fact that Solid Solutions may sell the landfill was a point of contention with some of the participants. Kaufmann was asked numerous times how many landfills he had built and sold. He said currently the company, which is a new one he started with Tee Stribling, wasn’t operating any landfills and this was the first one the company would be constructing together.
One resident asked about how Kaufmann was able to open the Meriwether landfill despite the opposition from the community.
“In Meriwether County, we went to court,” Kaufmann said. “We won that lawsuit. Hopefully, we don’t have that here. I think when people see the economic impact analysis that’s being done and when people hear the real story of what this facility is and how it’s being designed, hopefully we don’t have to go to court.”
