Regional sodas are an interest I am developing in my travels. In my columns, sodas appear occasionally. IronBru, a Scottish soda I tried during our trip to Franklin, North Carolina for the Scottish Festival, holds the distance record. Dorothy’s Root Beer was the regional soda I tried in Minnesota. While in Washington state recently, I sampled a ginger ale made by Bedford out of Port Angeles, Washington. Closer to home I drank an ALE8 while in Kentucky returning from our Niagara Falls trip. ALE8 will remain my favorite ginger ale because it has meaning from my childhood. My grandparents bought us ALE8s, available only locally in those days, whenever we visited. Today regional sodas often grace the store shelves at Cracker Barrel and other tourist shops.
Our last morning in Niagara Falls, we rose early to walk the mile to the neighborhood TOPS Market for an investigation of the local soda market. My research gave me the name, Johnnie Ryan, with lots of varieties, However, the places we visited did not sell Johnnie Ryans. Online I learned that TOPS Markets sell them. Hence our trek to arrive a little after six a.m. Straight to the soda aisle and at the very end, we found them. Arranged in four pack carry boxes, they beamed at me.
While the Johnnie Ryan website boasts of nine sugared flavors and two sugar free drinks, this TOPS Market didn’t carry the full line. I was disappointed not to find a ginger ale since I am always comparing other ginger ales to ALE8. Needing to make a quick selection because of the time factor (our bus was due to leave at 8:30), I pulled out a cardboard four pack and took out three of the Birch Beer bottles and selected one Cherry, one Orange and one Creme. At the self checkout counter, I felt momentary guilt because the four pack rang up as a four pack of Birch Beer (inventory control has gone crazy now, no doubt) and not the four individual sodas we purchased. Safely secured in the backpack all 917 miles home, the sodas awaited a tasting party with our kids.
Aftering chilling in the fridge for several days, we filled glasses with ice and popped the tops. First the Birch Beer because we anticipated it being our least favorite. What is Birch Beer I asked? It’s made from the birch bark and is most common in the Northeast and Newfoundland. The smell reminded me of root beer, a flavor I do not like. Marshall, however, who likes root beer, found the birch beer pleasing. I thought it tasted like a tonic I was required to drink as a kid. Elizabeth was also not a fan.
The Orange soda offered a true orange taste. We ranked it above Fanta, a drink our kids lived on in Kenya days. It was fruity and light, perhaps due to the cane sugar sweetener. If I weren’t concerned with the calorie count, I could enjoy the Orange on any given day.
I have tried cream (or creme, as Johnnie Ryan spells it) sodas before and often consider them too sweet for my taste. This was true of Johnnie Ryan’s. Very delicate taste but it is also very sweet. I liked the appearance of this soda. It was perfectly clear unlike other cream sodas I have tasted which are a light golden brown. Originally, the cream soda imitated the taste of ice cream, the reason it’s so sweet. It was lovely to look at but not my favorite.
The last selection was a Cherry soda - bright red color reminiscent of cough syrup. We amused ourselves by sniffing the sodas like a sommelier. The Cherry smell was pleasing and the taste was not like cough syrup fortunately. Labeled simply as natural and artificial flavors, Johnnie Ryan is not telling us the source of the true cherry taste in their soda drink.
Three brothers from the Janik family founded Johnnie Ryan Bottling Company in 1935. Despite my efforts I found no reason for the Johnnie Ryan name on the products. Why not the Janik Bottling Company? Third generation family is now managing the bottling company. The sodas are gone but I will add the bottles to my collection.
More travels will mean new sodas to sample. Tell me about your favorite regional soda.
