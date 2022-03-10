A rifle company dressed in the blue, wool uniforms of the Union Army of the Civil War raised their muskets and fired on Saturday. A crack rang out, and smoke filled the air above. Twice more they loaded their rifles and fired in honor of their ancestors some of whom, along with their comrades-in-arms, are buried in the Hollywood Cemetery in Tallapoosa.
The salute was part of a rededication service of the graves of Union Army veterans who settled in the area after the Civil War, said Ray Wozniak, secretary for the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War. Two camps of the Sons, from Lawrenceville and Marietta, organized the event, Wozniak said.
In 1888, Union veterans lured by the discovery of gold and burgeoning Southern mining cities, began moving to Tallapoosa and other Southern cities, he said. They became part of the community serving as doctors, reverends, mail carriers, Wozniak said.
“They had the capital. They had the expertise. They provided jobs,” he said. “They were buried here in these cemeteries, so far from home, that are oftentimes neglected. They were separated from their family in many cases.”
He believes there were about 800 Union veterans buried throughout Georgia, he said. The last burial that they found in their research was in 1929. There are 31 buried in Hollywood Cemetery, Wozniak said.
The members of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War placed a flag and a Grand Army of the Republic star at each of the graves before the service. The service began with a member escorting city officials, Councilman Jonathan James, City Manager Philip Eidson and Mayor Pro Tempore Bobby Parker to the site of the service near a number of the veterans’ graves.
Parker authorized the members to do the rededication which consisted of a prayer for peace, a reading of the names of the veterans and where they served, the placing of the symbols of a soldier at a grave including a knapsack, rifle with bayonet attached, canteen and haversack hanging from it. Then came the rifle salute and a final prayer. The members then handed the memorial back to the city.
“This Memorial assures us that our dead are held in remembrance — those dead who gave their lives for the security of the citizen and the union of the states,” Deputy Commander Tim Kolb read. “It is significant of brave and loyal obedience to command of the nation always and everywhere, since the obligations of citizenship are not restricted to time and place, or to the conflict of arms. It gives encouragement for the future, since the recognition and approval it gives of patriotic fidelity and heroism will be an incentive for the display of public valor and virtue in all coming time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.