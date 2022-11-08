Fans of the 1984 film “This Is Spinal Tap” remember all its included Hard Rock and Metal jokes and quote them readily when faced with real-life situations resembling the “mockumentary” featuring Rob Reiner, Chrisopher Guest, Harry Shearer, and Michael McKean. The film is a pretend documentary of a legendary British band who is staging a comeback after years of dimming popularity. It is a painfully accurate representation of band foibles, and it is hysterically funny, especially in relation to 80's Rock. One of the funniest scenes in the film shows film director Marty DiBergi (Reiner) observing the amplifiers of guitarist Nigel Tufnel (Guest). Tufnel points out that when they need “that extra push over the cliff” in volume, they turn up to eleven, the highest level shown on the volume knob panel. When DiBergi asks why they do not just make the highest volume level stop at ten rather than eleven, Tufnel responds incredulously.
“These go to eleven,” Tufnel reminds DiBergi.
Ever since the movie's debut, this scene has become a cultural reference to the knuckle-dragging logic associated with Hard Rock and Metal. Perhaps it is why this year's “Snowblind Festival”, to be held at Atlanta's Masquerade, a club in the Underground district near City Hall, happens on November 12, the day after the “Most Metal Day” of the year, November 11. In addition to this humorous fact, the festival is named after “Snowblind”, a particularly heavy song by Birmingham, England's Black Sabbath, released fifty years ago as of late September.
The festival, produced by Syd Howell, features a full day of Heavy Metal that begins a couple of hours after noon and continues on through the evening, ending with sets from North Carolina by-way-of Lousiana band Corrosion of Conformity and headliner High On Fire from California. Local and regional bands fill out the bill, playing either the venue's Heaven or Purgatory stage areas. The lineup features 18 bands in all. It will be the biggest Heavy Metal event of the year for the venue and the city itself.
I most recently heard Corrosion of Conformity last February when they were at Atlanta's Tabernacle opening for The Melvins and Ministry. Having seen the band in 2019 promoting their most recent album, “No Cross, No Crown”, I knew they were reliably hard-rocking, funky, and willing to boogie a bit within their loud, sludgy repertoire. To me, they sound like a cross between Blackfoot and Black Sabbath. Singer/guitarist Pepper Keenan, guitarist Woodroe “Woody” Weatherman, bassist Mike Dean, and drummer John Green, made a huge impression on the assembled audience. I told them so when I met them at the merchandise table following their set. I was especially impressed with Green, their drummer who has replaced recently deceased founder Reed Mullin. Part of the band's appeal has always been its attention to groove, and replicating Mullin's sound in the band's early prime is not an easy task.
The last time I enjoyed headliners High On Fire was at the Masquerade three years ago to this week of the festival. It was right after their longtime drummer, Des Kensel left the band, but his replacement, Chris Maggio, did an admirable job in keeping pace with singer/guitarist Matt Pike's thunderous rhythm and lead guitar interplay, and bassist Jeff Matz's punishing, Viking Battle of a bottom end. That previous spring they won a Grammy award for Best Metal Performance with their 2018 album “Electric Messiah”. Since that show, new drummer Coady Willis of Big Business and The Melvins, has joined and to further beef up the band. This show will be my first seeing him behind the drum kit, and I am quite excited about it.
Another featured band appearing earlier in the day is Savannah, Georgia's Black Tusk. I have seen them many times also, dating back to when they were a three piece with original bassist Jonathan Athon pounding out the rhythms behind drummer James May and singer/guitarist Andrew Fidler. Their self-styled “Swamp Metal” is a murky brew of Punk, Hard Rock, and Heavy Metal. They will certainly leave a strong impression on attendees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.