A night out of a fairy tale described the Snow Ball Dennis and I attended in 2019, except for the extreme cold. A snow maker greeted us as we entered the tent. Inside, heaters scattered about did little to disperse the cold. A lavish grazing buffet awaited us. I dressed in an appropriate dressy outfit and nearly froze to death — never took my gloves off even to eat. It’s Georgia so you don’t expect extreme cold. Only sometimes it happens.
The Snow Ball is a fundraiser for the West Georgia Autism Foundation which was created in June 2017 by community leaders in the West Georgia area who were concerned about the financial burden many families affected by autism face. It’s a diverse group of people from nine west Georgia counties (Carroll, Cobb, Paulding, Douglas, Troup, Haralson, Coweta, Polk, and Heard).
If you know a family with a child with autism, then you understand the need for support. The mission of WGAF is to enrich the lives of families throughout West Georgia touched by autism by providing support, promoting awareness, and educating the community. Their vision is to serve families who struggle financially with providing vital services such as autism treatment, counseling, equine therapy, and among others needs.
The website: https://www.wgaautism.org/ offers an extensive resource page including Autism facilities, speech-language, occupational, physical and play therapists. Because Autism requires a medical diagnosis the website lists Psychiatrists and Pediatric Neurologists.
Perhaps you’re the type who loves an evening out with live music and dancing, a nice dinner and the opportunity to socialize. Maybe you don’t know anyone who is autistic but you’d like to help out anyway. Check out the ticket page on the website to order tickets. General admission is $125 per person and you can reserve a table for eight for $5000.
This year the event is Saturday, January 21, at 6:00 pm here in Bremen at the Sewell Mill Events Facility, 126 Hamilton Avenue. Cocktail attire is suggested.
My experience in the early childhood classroom introduced me to autism. I know families will benefit from the funds raised by this event. It’s a good cause.
