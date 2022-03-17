The skiff of snow Saturday morning, March 12, saddened me. On Feb. 12 my Aunt Nome, Naomi Frances Stamper Rawlins, passed away. Every time we’d have snow I’d call her and say, “Guess what’s happening at my house.”
She knew the answer would be it’s snowing. When she lived in eastern Kentucky she could always brag about the most recent snow they had. After she moved to central Alabama to be nearer family, she missed the snow. Saturday, there was no one to call to talk about the snow.
My mother wrote Naomi’s eulogy. In part it read:
“Naomi could see beauty where no one could…She liked to watch the sunset or the sunrise. She liked to watch the rain and the lightning. We would call it a storm. She would call it beautiful. She wanted to watch the snow storm and then run out and make a snowman, ride the sled and make snow cream and eat it.”
Aunt Nome made the best of everything. Whatever season it was she loved it and it was her favorite. The bright green of spring — always greener in Kentucky. In summer she loved sitting on the porch and watching birds. Her paintings captured her love of fall with the burnt orange, brown, and yellow hues. Winter gave her time to sit by the big window and watch the snow as she quilted and crocheted.
She loved people also. And like the seasons, whoever she was with that person was her favorite. At her funeral we discussed in jest who was her favorite because everyone felt they were. And truly, we were all her favorites. She and my Uncle Doug never had children of their own so they adopted everyone. When we were with Aunt Nome, we knew we were loved.
Her love was evident in many ways but one way was her generosity. While visiting her home, if you ever complimented a book, vase, quilt or a painting, she’d say, “You can have it. Take it home with you.” She insisted and visitors went home with a book tucked under their arm or a pillow or quilt or vase wrapped for the journey.
Aunt Nome’s laugh was unique. If I called my parents’ house and she was visiting, I knew immediately because you could hear her loud clear “tee-hee-hee” over the phone. We loved her laugh because she made us laugh. I hope that in my archives of voice recordings we have her laugh. She will be remembered for many things but her laugh will be primary among them.
Last week we visited with my brother and sister-in-law, her caregivers for the last few weeks of her life. We stayed at her home. It was eerily quiet without her. While looking through stacks and stacks of photos, we told stories and reminisced about her life. As is commonly said at funerals, we will miss her but she is in a happier place, no longer suffering. If there’s a choir in heaven, she’ll be singing. If there’s a band, she’ll be playing a dulcimer. If there’s a kitchen, she’ll be making orange cake and baking dressing. If there’s a class to take, she’ll join to learn something new. That’s who she is.
She would want us to share her love of people and her love for her Lord with everyone we meet. And to laugh while we are doing it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.