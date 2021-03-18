The artwork drew me in. The evenly spaced images on the cover appealed to my need for order. The objects also charmed me — a spade, a bird’s nest, a wooden spoon, a carrot with the green tops still attached. Even the colors — sage, carrot orange, radish red, sand and brown — attracted me to this advertisement (it really was an ad), an ad for a Slow Living Challenge.
Have you heard of slow living? Slow living is living in a more balanced, meaningful, and life-affirming way according to Wikipedia. It is a lifestyle choice. Blogs, forums and websites are devoted to the concept. I fear many are also devoted to capitalism and profit; but I won’t go there.
During this past year of pandemic living many of us have experienced slow living out of necessity. When everyone was ordered home for two weeks to flatten the curve, we began to see what slow really meant. With no social activities on the calendar we had very little choice but to live slowly. I remember in the early days of the lockdown, walking around Bremen, it felt like a ghost town — literally. There were no cars or trucks on the roads. No one was out. But that’s not true slow living.
Slow living is a choice to remove from your life things that are not sustainable, things that cause you displeasure and things that create chaos in your life. Disclaimer here — this is my interruption of slow living from my short exposure through a month long challenge that I have taken only half heartedly (really less than half heartedly).
Each week the challenge involved an area of my life for reflection and change. The usual notice, reflect, journal cycle included a free downloadable journal page and a short (one minute) video to explain the challenge. In all I have only given it a cursory glance.
Challenges included food, clothing, spaces and the final time and nature. Food this past year has been very different for many families because of the lockdown and restrictions on restaurants. I know we have eaten so many meals at home that it’s easy to count the times we have eaten out. Reflecting on this change in food habits was one aspect of this week’s challenge. The food challenge asked me to plan one meal sourced only from locally produced foods. Suggestions like visit a farmers’ market seems a bit premature for late February when the challenge was issued.
We are not an ordinary household probably because we do have our own produce growing even now — a small amount. Dennis will bring in turnips, collard greens, and occasionally green onions from the garden. I pick fresh kale when the notion hits. But not many people have that option. My guess is that those foods could be considered slow since you have to decide in December you want kale in March.
Clothing in American culture is definitely a symptom of what’s wrong with our culture. Look in any closet and you will find a gigantic amount of unused, unneeded, ill-fitting, disliked clothing. Clothing, the second week challenge asked for reflection about your closet. Here again the pandemic experience has changed how we dress. I am not a clothes hog but even my wardrobe has many items that have not been worn in a long time.
The challenge asked me to arrange my closet by favorite, often worn clothes and then those less frequently or never worn. Each week’s challenge has a call to action. You guessed it. The clothing call to action is to donate, repair, share, and curate as desired. I’m not sure what curating clothes would mean. But I do understand the others.
The third week challenge of spaces took a similar approach — pick an area of your living arrangement and see what doesn’t work and fix it to suit you. There’s always an element of reflection and journaling with each challenge. The creators of the challenge make frequent references to the year of pandemic and how it has changed many aspects of our lives. Living, working and schooling from home have definitely changed how we see and the use of home spaces.
Time and nature are lumped together for the final week of the Slow Living Challenge. You guessed it probably. Get outside and just sit. Don’t exercise or play or do anything. It’s about being in nature and noticing it. Just being in nature and growing your own food to me epitomizes the notion of slow living. I don’t know many working folks to have or take the time to do these two activities on a regular basis.
Now that I have completed (not really) the free Four Week Slow Living Challenge, they want me to join the community. How did I not see this coming? Despite some roaming around the website, I was unsuccessful in finding what membership might cost me. However, I located the shopping page with clothing items priced above the $200 price tag. I’m sorry, but you can’t convince me that a dress priced at over $200 is a sustainable kind of lifestyle choice. For some maybe but not for many.
In theory, I am sympathetic to the slow-living concept (notice lower case letters there). I can’t buy into a group of folks who spout about sustainable living, growing your own food, resting in nature and then want to sell me sustainable clothing, household goods and self-care products with price tags in the triple digits. That’s elitist living not slow living.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.