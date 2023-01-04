Toronto, Canada Rock band Sloan released their thirteenth album, “Steady”, on October 21, 2022. It is my favorite album they have produced in the last decade, and it came out exactly 30 years after the group’s debut, 1992’s “Smeared”. The four principal band members in Sloan are Jay Ferguson, Chris Murphy, Patrick Pentland, and Andrew Scott. They have all performed on each album they have made, though their live keyboardist/percussionist/vocalist Gregory Macdonald does perform on “Steady”. In a live setting, Scott, the band’s primary drummer, will play guitar and sing while Murphy, the main bassist, will play the drums. During that change up, Ferguson will take up the bass guitar. Pentland is the only member to stick to his role as lead guitarist. All the band members write and sing lead vocals on their songs. Their styles are complimentary but just different enough to make their records uniquely entertaining listens.
At their peak in popularity, Sloan was a top-selling act in Canada, winning a Juno Award, the Canadian equivalent of a Grammy, for their 1996 album, “One Chord To Another”. It was that album, their third, that I first heard from the band not long after it was released. During its creation, two thirds of the group lived in Halifax, Nova Scotia, while Scott began university classes in Toronto. The whole album had his drums recorded on a four-track cassette recorder. These were then transferred to professional quality tape in a proper recording studio, giving the album a boxy, nostalgic feel resembling the sound of British Invasion bands of the 1960s. It also built up the band’s fanbase, and the album is still regarded as one of their best.
“Steady” shares some creative DNA with that 1996 album in that the drums were again recorded entirely on a four-track cassette recorder with the other instruments being layered atop them. This time around, the sound of the drums is less of a throwback to the band’s forebears. Instead, they mesh exceptionally with all the other instruments across the album.
Introductory track, “Magical Thinking” has an urgent, syncopated beat, one that Murphy likens to the rhythms of Jamaican Ska in his interview with Lana Gaye on Toronto’s Indie88.com on the day of the album’s release. The song is a bass-heavy rocker with poppy backing vocals and a memorable chorus. Lyrically, it seems to take those to task whose beliefs are couched in emotion rather than reason itself.
“Spend The Day” is next, and it sounds to me like a classic Pentland-penned Sloan track. When I spoke with him after a 2018 show in Atlanta, he seemed to bristle at my assertion that he writes the majority of the band’s rocking songs, but this track makes my point. His slashing guitar chords over a solid beat and the band’s layered vocals in the chorus help drive it into the listener’s memory. It seems to harken back to his thoughts during the lockdown. Conversely, one of his other tracks, “Simply Leaving” does show him as a thoughtful balladeer, so I stand corrected in my claim. He delivers a plaintive vocal that gets warmer as the song builds to its close.
Ferguson’s acoustic guitar-driven “She Put Up with What She Put Down” resembles “Revolver” era Beatles. His smooth lead vocals on this and also “Dream It All Over Again” show he has become an important writer and performer within the band. These two songs showcase his sense of melody and a love of rhythmic changes.
Scott’s two contributions, “Close Encounters” and “Panic on Runnymede” bear his psychedelic imprint, sounding alternately like early Todd Rundgren and a dreamier version of XTC. Always the outlier, Scott’s songs do not disappoint fans of his writing.
Probably the song I enjoyed the most upon first listen is Murphy’s “Human Nature” which details the ups and downs of gossip in clever yet amusing overtones. It is quite unusual, but I love it. The quirky manner in which he sings adds to its charm.
Fans and neophytes are both likely to love “Steady”. It is proof that Sloan are still a creative formidable act.
