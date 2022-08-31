Simple pleasures are the best. One of my summer simple pleasures is clean crisp sheets fresh from the laundry on my bed. Another summer pleasure is freshly brewed coffee in my favorite cup in the cool morning air. On a cool night I love the feel of a soft blanket while I sleep.
What are your simple pleasures?
Often we take for granted the blessings we enjoy — like a cup of coffee, clean sheets, a warm blanket. We go through life without a thought about it. We even expect those things and much more for our life.
Not everyone is as fortunate as we are. As you are.
Estimates are that between 15-18% of Haralson County residents live below the poverty line according to various internet sources. For these folks, simple pleasures are not always possible. They are working to provide necessities not pleasures for their families.
If you feel a pain of guilt as you read this, I have done my job. As a community we need to do more. I spoke with workers at Haralson County MInistires, located on Tallaspoosa Street in downtown Bremen on Wednesday morning. They shared with me the needs of our neighbors. Last Wednesday, they disbursed every blanket, sheet and towel in their stock to families in need. This made me think, I have towels we don’t use. The stack is high on the shelf. Someone could use those. Maybe you, too, have towels or sheets or blankets you aren’t using.
The ministry is always in need of pots and pans. Have you upgraded your cookware lately? Do the pots no longer fit in the cabinet because you have so many? Someone in our town could use those pots to cook a hot meal for their kids.
All kinds of kitchen things are needed also. Silverware, plates, coffee cups, coffee pots are in constant demand and short supply.
As we look forward to cold weather, some do not relish the thought of fall. If you are living rough, warm blankets and a coat might be on your simple pleasure list. Do you have coats, sweaters, gloves and socks you aren’t needing? The Haralson County Ministry accepts GENTLY used clothing. If you won’t wear it, you shouldn’t donate it for others to wear. Plus size clothes are always in demand and short stock.
Bremen is well known as a community with schools of excellence. When I worked in the surrounding area, I heard the rumor that Bremen is stuckup. That reputation did not make me happy but that notion is out there. I’d like for Bremen to be seen as a generous community. A community that cares for everyone regardless of demographics, race, belief or life circumstances.
We might tend to look down on folks who don’t have the basics of life — like dishes or towels. But we have no way of knowing the difficult road they have traveled. As the old saying goes, There but for the grace of God go I. It could be my brother’s family or our daughter. It could be my parents if we didn’t have family and church to care for us.
So let’s look at our simple pleasures with a critical eye. What do I need and what can I let go of so others can have what they need? Besides donations, the ministry also accepts financial contributions. Many of the local churches provide ongoing support for the cause. As a community, let’s do more so no one is told, “I’m sorry we don’t have any blankets this week.”
