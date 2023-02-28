More pressing business necessitated the second special meeting in Temple in as many weeks.
The Temple City Council conducted their monthly committee meeting as well as a special called meeting Monday evening.
There were three items on the special called meeting’s agenda. The first item was to approve the receipt of the City of Temple’s 2021 Audit report prepared by the CPA firm of Mauldin & Jenkins, prior to its submittal to the State of Georgia Department of Audits and Accounting which was approved by the council.
The second item was to approve a change order in the City of Temple’s Water Meter Replacement contract with RTS/Envocore, which will reduce the number of water meters of 1-inch or larger in size which will amount to $46,636.94 which was approved.
And the final item agenda was to authorize the expenditure of $8,5000 from the Roads Repair/Maintenance Operating Budget for the purchase and installation of overhead signage and other deterrents to discourage large trucks from trying to use the Sage Street railroad grade level crossing which was also approved.
The council devoted a lot of time in the Public Safety Committee discussing potential updates to the railroad crossing concerns in the city. Chief Creig Lee laid out his report that says so far this year there have been 10 tractor trailers stuck on the grade level crossing and one car hauler recently got stuck on the flat crossing.
As for the signage to stop the tractor trailers attempting to cross, Lee is waiting to hear back from an engineer that was on vacation last week and says the changes should only cost the city a couple thousand dollars. According to a memo from City Administrator Bill Osbourne, the plan would include overhead signage and other deterrents to make tractor trailer drivers much more aware that their truck has a good chance of getting stuck on the tracks. Lee estimated the cost to be only $7,500 but asked for $8,500 to be authorized to be sure the funds are sufficient.
Lee finished up the Public Safety Committee by discussing the possible purchase of the Flock Safety Cameras used by other local law enforcement agencies that can read tags and have facial recognition systems. The cameras are connected to a database that law enforcement can enter in tag numbers, car information, and personal descriptions. Lee suggested buying four cameras that would be setup with the four main ways in and out of the City of Temple. If four cameras are bought the total cost of the cameras $1,400 and service fee will add on $10,000 a year. Lee warned the council that the service fee will increase to $12,000 for four cameras on April 1. A representative from Flock Safety will visit next week to talk to the city council about the product.
