The Smashing Pumpkins will recreate their July 26, 1993 album release of their first million-selling album, “Siamese Dream”, with an acoustic performance on Sunday, September 17 at band leader Billy Corgan’s tea shop, Madame ZuZu’s in Highland Park, Illinois. Since the release was originally at Tower Records thirty years ago, a “pop-up” Tower Records will be curated to sell limited edition merchandise for the event. The entire show will be livestreamed on www.veeps.com for free beginning at 9:45pm Eastern Daylight Time, and access to the merchandise offered will be available through the streaming platform.
“Siamese Dream” is an album that both inspired musicians and thrilled listeners with its blend of Heavy Rock, Metal, Shoegaze, Goth, and Alternative Rock. It was a crossover album for all those genres, reaching a broader audience than their debut album, 1991’s “Gish”. I was a clerk at Turtle’s Records in Knoxville, Tennessee when the album was released, and I remember the sound of the record was unlike anything else I had heard at the time. I had heard the band’s earlier output and respected them, especially the incredibly technical performances of drummer Jimmy Chamberlain, driving the band’s momentum on some songs while incorporating dreamlike, minimalist timekeeping in others. Either way, those songs were enhanced by Chamberlain, and because I had not yet become a guitar player at that point, my reference to the music was through my first instrument, the drum kit.
Within a year, I bought a guitar and started learning how to play it and write songs to pitch to the band in which I played drums. Looking back, I am sure that one of the propelling forces in this pursuit was the music of The Smashing Pumpkins, specifically, on the album “Siamese Dream”. At the time, the record sounded so huge and overwhelming on many of its tracks, that Corgan’s compositional skill was easy to overlook.
The band had retained the production and engineering services of Butch Vig, the producer of their debut as well as Nirvana’s 1991 blockbuster release, “Nevermind”. With Vig, the band left their hometown of Chicago, Illinois and recorded “Siamese Dream” at Triclops Studio in Marietta, Georgia. The sessions that created the album were infamously fraut with tension between the band’s members which, at the time, included bassist/vocalist D’Arcy Wretsky and guitarist James Iha. Corgan is known as a taskmaster when recording, and this, along with interpersonal dynamics between his fellow Pumpkins, put him in direct conflict with them, resulting in his recording of their parts on much of the album. Clearly, making sure that his envisioned album was completed as he wished was a wise decision, even if it was difficult. It went on to receive the band’s first American Gramophone (“Grammy”) nomination, and it has eventually sold over four million copies, peaking on the Billboard 200 at number 10.
Suitably, the album begins with a showcase of Chamberlain’s pristinely-recorded drumming and its interplay with the stringed instruments of his bandmates. “Cherub Rock”, the opening track, starts with a snare drum roll, then another, into a subtly-building, staccato groove, then launches into a bulging-at-the-seams, distorted, oceanic wave of triumphant guitars culminating in the song’s main riff. It sounds so massive that Corgan’s lead vocals are a surprise when they come in, seemingly on top of the instrumentation.
“Freak out and give in/Doesn’t matter what you believe in/Stay cool/And be somebody’s fool this year,” he sings, throwing cold water on the hipster elite in the independent music industry and its attendant media tastemakers. Corgan has long been derided for his opinions and his pointed comments in interviews, but lyrically, he has been consistent in his challenges to his critics, defying them across multiple albums and songs. “Cherub Rock” is a daring opening salvo on an album of epic Hard Rock.
Third song, “Today”, reached number three on Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart. Corgan cites it as a song about survival, though it honestly tells of his earlier-experienced depression. His band’s continued survival and flourishing can be witnessed on their upcoming livestream. I am excited to see and hear it.
