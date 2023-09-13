The Smashing Pumpkins will recreate their July 26, 1993 album release of their first million-selling album, “Siamese Dream”, with an acoustic performance on Sunday, September 17 at band leader Billy Corgan’s tea shop, Madame ZuZu’s in Highland Park, Illinois. Since the release was originally at Tower Records thirty years ago, a “pop-up” Tower Records will be curated to sell limited edition merchandise for the event. The entire show will be livestreamed on www.veeps.com for free beginning at 9:45pm Eastern Daylight Time, and access to the merchandise offered will be available through the streaming platform.

“Siamese Dream” is an album that both inspired musicians and thrilled listeners with its blend of Heavy Rock, Metal, Shoegaze, Goth, and Alternative Rock. It was a crossover album for all those genres, reaching a broader audience than their debut album, 1991’s “Gish”. I was a clerk at Turtle’s Records in Knoxville, Tennessee when the album was released, and I remember the sound of the record was unlike anything else I had heard at the time. I had heard the band’s earlier output and respected them, especially the incredibly technical performances of drummer Jimmy Chamberlain, driving the band’s momentum on some songs while incorporating dreamlike, minimalist timekeeping in others. Either way, those songs were enhanced by Chamberlain, and because I had not yet become a guitar player at that point, my reference to the music was through my first instrument, the drum kit.