Three area residents are in Haralson County jail after allegedly shooting at a deputy during a high speed chase in the county on Monday.
According to a written statement released by the Sheriff’s Office, Dwayne Scott Archer, 40, of Buchanan; Randall Eric Clayton, 40, of Tallapoosa; and Christina Norton, 41, of Carrollton, were charged in the incident.
A sheriff's deputy reported that a red sports utility vehicle was traveling more than 80 m.p.h. when he saw it run a stop sign shortly after midnight on Jacksonville Road near Pleasant Hill Church. The deputy turned on his lights and siren and attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver, alleged to be Archer, refused to stop and tried to outrun him.
While the deputy was chasing the vehicle, “a passenger in the vehicle pointed a rifle out the window and began firing shots,” according to the written statement. Some rounds did strike the deputy's patrol car.
The driver lost control of the vehicle momentarily in the yard of a residence on Jacksonville Road, then regained control and took off again. The chase continued for several miles reaching speeds more than 100 m.p.h., according to the statement, until the vehicle wrecked near Highway 100 and Poplar Springs Church Road.
Archer allegedly attempted to run away, but was caught and charged with fleeing and attempting to elude, a felony; possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine, crossing guard lines with drugs and multiple traffic charges.
Clayton, a passenger in the vehicle, was charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and reckless conduct. There are also out-of-state warrants for Clayton.
Norton, a second passenger in the vehicle, was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
All three were still being held in Haralson County Jail on Tuesday afternoon. Only Archer had a bond set by Tuesday afternoon; his bond was $3,294.
