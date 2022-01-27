Shorter University has announced students named to the dean’s list during the fall semester of 2021. To achieve this honor, students must have been enrolled full time and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.
Students named to the list include:
BremenAbbigale Andrews, Music & Worship Leadership
Matthew Bilbo, Sport Management
Carson Cook, Middle Grades Education
Ryan Melillo, General Business
Indiya Smith, Biochemistry
Buchanan
Maggie Parker, Communication Studies
TallapoosaHayden Lanier, Middle Grades Education
