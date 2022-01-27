Shorter University has announced students named to the dean’s list during the fall semester of 2021. To achieve this honor, students must have been enrolled full time and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.

Students named to the list include:

BremenAbbigale Andrews, Music & Worship Leadership

Matthew Bilbo, Sport Management

Carson Cook, Middle Grades Education

Ryan Melillo, General Business

Indiya Smith, Biochemistry

Buchanan

Maggie Parker, Communication Studies

TallapoosaHayden Lanier, Middle Grades Education

About Shorter UniversityRapidly approaching its 150th anniversary, Shorter University is a Christ-centered university committed to excellence in education. U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review annually include Shorter on their lists of best Southeastern Colleges. The university offers traditional bachelor’s degrees in 40 areas of study, online courses and degree programs, associate’s and master’s programs. Learn more at www.shorter.edu.

Trending Videos