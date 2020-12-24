Shop with a Cop celebrates 39 years of giving

Sewell Mill Event Center’s Ballroom echoed with chatter and Christmas music Tuesday evening. At tables covered in black tablecloths and decorated with candles and evergreens, a special group of people were served a catered meal by volunteers hoping to spread a little Christmas cheer.
The parents and guardians of local children involved in the Shop with a Cop program in Haralson County were treated to the evening of food and live entertainment by some of the same officers who took their children Christmas shopping earlier in the day.
Local law enforcement, firefighters and emergency medical service personnel took 141 area children shopping for Christmas that morning. They shopped for another 44 children under the age of 5, said Bremen police Chief Keith Pesnell. That’s just slightly above the average of about 170 children served each year.
This was the 39th year the first responders have been able to take on the project. But this year, COVID changed everything, Pesnell said.
“We didn’t even know if we could have it,” he said.
First, there was the issue of money. The program couldn’t put on its Giving Ball, the major fundraiser for the program. Then, there was the issue of how to take the children shopping and keep everyone safe during a pandemic. Pesnell said he prayed about it and got his answer.
“I was laying in bed and he said just as clear as can be, ‘People are struggling more this year than some ever have before and if we can go to a ball game, I think we can work it out,’ ” Pesnell said of the answer to his prayers.
The community came through, too. Despite not having the Giving Ball, donors sent in money as usual. The program raised enough for each child to spend more than $200 on the clothes and toys they wanted at Walmart, Pesnell said.
A number of the parents who attended the dinner said they appreciated the program and not only for providing a nice Christmas to their children.
David and Nicole McCormick said their daughter has gotten over a fear of officers through the program. The officers in their full uniform with guns, radios and all the equipment they wear intimidated her. But getting to know the individual officers through the program has helped her see them differently, they said.
“It lets the kids know the officers care for them,” Nicole McCormick said.
Phyllis Harding said her granddaughter participated for the first time this year and it was a blessing to them both.
“My granddaughter was happy, so I was happy,” Harding said with a smile.
Chris and Sherry Tarpley said their son has been participating in the program for about five years.
“He loves it,” Chris Tarpley said. “He looks forward to it every year.”
The program is also popular with the first responders involved, Pesnell said. It gives them an opportunity to interact with the community in a different way, he said. He feels lucky to be able to participate.
“Because we get to see that little innocence again and we really feel like we’re helping,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.