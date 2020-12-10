At the Bremen Police Department on Monday, parents were filtering in to sign up their children for the 39th annual Shop With a Cop, a program in which young children are taken Christmas shopping by local law enforcement officers.
“It’s an experience, I believe everybody should witness,” said Buchanan police Chief Chad Henderson. “It’s a good feeling that you’re helping a kid have Christmas.”
This year, local law enforcement will escort young Haralson County residents up to age 12 to do their Christmas shopping, but concessions have to be made for the pandemic, said Bremen police Chief Keith Pesnell. In prior years, the children were taken by school bus and law enforcement escort to Walmart to do their shopping. But this year, as a precaution the children will meet officers at the Walmart where they will be taken shopping in small groups, Pesnell said.
Deanne Worthy, Bremen court clerk, said the program averages about 150 children a year, 25 to 30 of whom are under the age of 5. The police department is taking applications until Friday, but expects to exceed the average this year, she said. Those children 5 and above will be accompanied by officers to do their shopping. The officers do the shopping for children under the age of 5, she said.
The project is supported by donations, Worthy said.
“Usually we spend up to $200 per child,” Worthy said.
The amount spent depends on how much the program is able to raise and how many children sign up, she said This year, the Giving Ball fundraiser for the program had to be cancelled, but thankfully many of the donors have given to the program anyway, Worthy said.
“We have such great compassionate people in this community,” Pesnell said. “We are very fortunate to have the people that we have year in and year out support this.”
Shop with a cop is scheduled for Dec. 22 this year, just a few days before Christmas. It’s important to schedule it close to Christmas so that the children still feel like it’s part of the holiday, Pesnell said.
Pesnell looks forward to the event every year, he said, adding, it’s heartwarming. He remembered one little girl of 7 or 8 whose only request was a Bible.
“That’s all she wanted was a Bible and that broke everybody in tears,” Pesnell said. “Some of them want coats or something like that. Some of them are so happy to get toys.”
Sheriff Eddie Mixon said the event also helps children feel comfortable with law enforcement and other first responders, which could help them in an emergency.
“I enjoy spending time with the kids and talking to them, just to show them that law enforcement or EMS or anybody else are not against them. We’re there for them and not to be afraid,” Mixon said.
In addition to the shopping trip, the parents and guardians are treated to a dinner that night, Pesnell said.
“We try to make it a very special night,” he said.
They are served a catered meal by local members of the Bremen Junior Woman’s Club and other volunteers, he said.
People wishing to donate to the program can send donations to the Bremen Police Department at 191 Georgia Avenue North, Suite B, Bremen, Georgia 30110.
