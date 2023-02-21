Shin, Fields named STARs at Bremen High School

Bremen High School senior Yujean Shin (right) was recently announced as the Bremen High School’s STAR Student for 2023. She selected Jason Fields, her economics, history and psychology teacher and soccer coach, as STAR Teacher.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Bremen High School has announced that senior Yujean Shin is the school’s PAGE STAR Student for 2023 and that she selected Jason Fields as her STAR Teacher.

The PAGE Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) program honors Georgia’s highest achieving high school seniors and the teachers who have been most instrumental in their academic development. STAR students must have the highest score on any single test date of the SAT taken through the November test date of their senior year and be in the top 10% or top 10 students of their class based on grade point average.

Trending Videos