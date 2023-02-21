Bremen High School has announced that senior Yujean Shin is the school's PAGE STAR Student for 2023 and that she selected Jason Fields as her STAR Teacher. Senior Yujean Shin is the PAGE STAR Student for Bremen City Schools
The PAGE Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) program honors Georgia’s highest achieving high school seniors and the teachers who have been most instrumental in their academic development. STAR students must have the highest score on any single test date of the SAT taken through the November test date of their senior year and be in the top 10 percent or top 10 students of their class based on grade point average.
Shin will graduate from Bremen High School having earned a total of 21 AP Credits and four dual enrollment courses earned through Georgia Tech’s Distance Math Program.
In addition to her academic dedication, Shin has been heavily involved in athletics, performing arts, and clubs and, for the last four years, has participated in Bremen High soccer, concert band, mock trial, and literary programs. Currently serving as the co-section leader for the clarinet section for the Atlanta Youth Wind Symphony, she has earned numerous accolades for her achievements, including National Merit Scholarship Finalist, Principal’s Roll, AP Scholar with Distinction, and finalist in mathematics for the Governor’s Honors Program.
Following graduation, she plans to obtain degree in mathematics and pursue a career in math research and academia.
Shin selected BHS teacher Jason Fields as the STAR Teacher. Coach Fields has been her teacher for several AP classes, including Microeconomics, Macroeconomics, Psychology, and US History. He has also served as her soccer coach throughout high school.
“I have enjoyed each of Coach Fields's classes because of his clear enjoyment of the material and his desire to spread that to others.”
Coach Fields is a 23-year veteran teacher and has been selected as a STAR Teacher on four previous occasions.
Shin and Fields, who were recently honored at Bremen High School, will be recognized at a regional banquet in March and locally at the Bremen Rotary meeting in April.
Previously reported this month, Haralson County High School senior Bayleigh Chandler was named HCHS's 2023 STAR Student. She selected history teacher Ed Cole as her STAR Teacher.
As their school system's STAR honorees, Shin and Fields will be in competition for region and state STAR awards later this spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.