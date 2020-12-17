Haralson County sheriff-elect Stacy Williams is cleared for duty after testing negative for coronavirus this week.
During the third week of training for new sheriffs across the state, people at the training started getting sick and by Wednesday, the participants were asked to get tested, Williams said. Five or six ended up testing positive for coronavirus prompting the postponement of the rest of the training.
Williams said during the courses, everyone had their temperatures taken multiple times during the day. They were seated in chairs spaced away from each other and many wore masks.
During the training numerous state leaders, practically “everybody but the governor,” he said, came to speak to them. On Williams’ Facebook page is a picture of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaking to the group of socially-distanced new sheriffs. He is not wearing a mask.
Williams said he didn’t get tested there but instead went to his regular doctor in Tallapoosa for the test. But he wasn’t showing symptoms and wasn’t particularly worried — he’s already had the virus.
About two and a half months ago, his wife came down with the virus. He also went to get tested then and although he had not felt sick at all since February, he tested positive for the antibodies, Williams said.
“Somewhere back down the road, I had it,” Williams said.
Knowing that he had caught it didn’t surprise him. As a police officer he has close contact with people all day, every day.
“I have been around more people,” Williams said. “You go into people’s houses.”
The only thing that surprised him was that he apparently had it without realizing it. How the disease hits people is unpredictable, he said.
Williams wishes the sheriffs-elect that have come down with the virus well.
“I hate it for the one’s that got it,” Williams said. “It’s unfortunate.”
As for him, he’s ready to move forward and be sworn-in to his new post, probably this week.
“I’ll just keep rocking’ on,” Williams said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.