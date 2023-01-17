Mrs. Sharon Campbell Price, age 75, of Tallapoosa, GA, passed away January 12, 2023. She was born October 20, 1947, in Anniston, AL to the late Fred L. and Ruth Jordan Campbell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Kermit “Dickie” Campbell.
Sharon loved all her children, but she worshiped her grandchildren. She never missed one of their games or events and all the refs knew she was there. She not only was an exceptional cook, but she loved to feed everyone. You always left her home full and loved.
Sharon is survived by her husband, James Price, of Tallapoosa; children, Dennis and Misty Price of Tallapoosa, GA, Amanda Price, of Dunwoody, GA, Dean and Shelby Harbison of Muscadine, AL, LeAnne McKenzie, of Tallapoosa, Beverly and Ronald McElroy of Muscadine, AL; grandchildren, Brian and Emily Harbison, Aiden, Cason and Kolton Price, Ruby Dea and Nic Barkley, Ryan Harbison, and Hadley McKenzie; great-granddaughter, Hunter Mae Harbison; and sisters, Colleen Arnold, of Tallapoosa, and Sandra Grubbs, of Alexander City, AL.
Funeral services were held January 14, 2023 at 11:00AM in the Miller Funeral Home Dogwood Chapel with Elder Randy Redden officiating. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers were Dean Harbison, Dennis Price, Aiden Price, Brian Harbison, Nic Barkley, and Dale Campbell. Honorary pallbearers were Ryan Harbison, Hadley McKenzie and Cason and Kolton Price. Interment followed in Hollywood Cemetery.
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, GA.
