Mrs. Sharon Campbell Price, age 75, of Tallapoosa, GA, passed away January 12, 2023. She was born October 20, 1947, in Anniston, AL to the late Fred L. and Ruth Jordan Campbell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Kermit “Dickie” Campbell.

Sharon loved all her children, but she worshiped her grandchildren. She never missed one of their games or events and all the refs knew she was there. She not only was an exceptional cook, but she loved to feed everyone. You always left her home full and loved.

