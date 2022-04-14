The lights went down and cheers sprang up at the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Friday night. The sound of “Bennie and the Jets” rose above the cheers and Elton John started singing. I glanced at my daughter, Ellie, next to me and wondered if she was as excited as I was. Though I am nearly as old as Elton John’s touring career and Ellie is still in her early teens, I was thrilled to share this moment with her.
Last Friday, April 8, I received an email from Elton John’s Rocket Club, a list associated with the artist’s website. Back in 2018 when Elton announced his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour,” I had signed up to receive updates and I am really glad I did.
The email subject line said “Get Your Rocket Club Presale,” so I looked into the dates listed that were upcoming for the remaining shoss of the now-famous tour, one that began before the pandemic of 2020 and resumed its most recent leg in January. I knew that the tour would eventually return to Georgia, as friends of ours are planning to attend. What I did not know was that he was scheduled to play at the arena at the University of Tennessee that very evening.
Our whole family had missed earlier opportunities to see this tour on an earlier leg. I couldn’t believe I had been unaware of this particular date on the tour.
Ellie has become a big fan of Elton since first discovering him and getting some of his vinyl records over the last couple of years. Of course, I have been a fan of Elton since first I heard “Crocodile Rock” and “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting” near their original release dates in 1973.
My cousins on both sides of my family were Elton John fans, too. When I was visiting my cousin Jay in Illinois, during winter or summer holiday breaks, I enjoyed looking through his album collection.
I was particularly awestruck by the cover and elaborate packaging that housed Elton’s 1975 album “Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy,” a record I have since learned was the first album in history to debut at number one on the Billboard 200 Record Chart. It initially came with an artistic lyric book, a second scrap book detailing the back story of Elton and his lyricist, Bernie Taupin, and a poster housed in a gatefold sleeve.
Since first discovering it, I have acquired multiple versions of the album on compact disc, along with my used first pressing of it on vinyl. When Ellie first began collecting records, I gifted her with a first pressing of the record like mine.
I looked on the arena’s website and saw that Friday’s show was not sold out. A few nosebleed seats to the side of the stage were still available and at an unbelievably good price. Once I ordered the tickets, my wife, Ashley, and I surprised Ellie.
“Would you like to go see Elton John tonight?” I asked her.
“Yes! Of course!” she hollered back.
After driving three and a half hours while listening to Elton’s CDs, we were in Knoxville entering the arena. We visited the merchandise table and then proceeded to our seats. We had a good view of the band and Elton’s piano even from high above the stage. A video screen had been hung facing our seats so we could see the band playing from close-up. I was selfishly pleased that Elton’s longtime drummer, Nigel Olsson, was directly behind him and quite visible from my vantage point.
We both sang along, clapping, cheering in-between hit song after hit song. “Have Mercy on the Criminal,” a showcase for guitarist Davey Johnstone’s emotive soloing, dating back nearly 50 years, was a welcome curve ball, but once “I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues” was played, we were both swept up in a rush of excitement and emotion.
Final song “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” left us nearly speechless.
Driving home the next day, Ellie streamed the set Elton had played for us, and afterward we chased it with a complete airing of “Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy.” We had made a memory to be cherished hence forth. I loved every minute of it.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
