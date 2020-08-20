Bremen hasn’t always been a sleepy little town in west Georgia. Many of us remember the days when downtown was bustling at noon with folks scrambling to get lunch before they returned to the offices or production floors of the Clothing Center of the South. Now many of those old factory buildings sit quiet and empty.
During a recent conversation with Robin Worley, a grandson of Warren Sewell, the founder of Warren Sewell Manufacturing Company, he described a concerted effort to use the old Warren Sewell building for a different purpose.
You may know that the building, originally built in 1912, has been renovated. Perhaps you have attended a wedding reception or a fundraising event in the Cherry Blossom Ballroom which was refurbished with a grant from the Danny Hughes family. Part of the building is still office space known as the RKR Business Hatchery and housing offices for the local newspaper, Sara Sews, and Sanders Insurance Company as well as others.
Thursday, Aug. 27, will mark the next step in the long process. Hubbard’s Chapel will be opened in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. with doors opening at 10:30. The Board of Directors is choosing to honor the Hubbard family for their contribution to the Bremen Community. All the clothing companies had strong ties to each other and owe their beginnings to this small community.
Robin, who has been a friend of my husband’s since grade school, told me that he has invited all the former employees of Warren Sewell to come to the ceremony. After the ribbon-cutting, local pastors will ask a blessing on the chapel.
With the completion of the chapel, the Sewell Mill will be a complete wedding venue offering spaces for both the ceremony and the reception to follow. This eliminates the need to travel saving the families time and hassle on a special day.
Robin described the Chapel as an all-white area that allows a bride to fill it with her own color scheme. Original columns have been draped with white fabric and a stained glass window, designed and created by another grandchild, Valee Sewell Penn, completes the look.
The public is, of course, invited to the ceremony.
Robin said with regards to the project, “It’s been like raising the Titanic to get all this done but this is the final piece.”
If you come to the opening you may also be interested in touring the Textile Trail Museum also housed in the building. The Sewell Mill is a 5013c non-profit.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
