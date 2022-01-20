The Varsity food truck was parked outside the front door of the Bremen Senior Center on Thursday, preparing to serve those inside. Inside, conversation echoed through the main room as senior citizens and members of the Bremen Fire and Public Works departments chatted.
Tuesday’s event to honor the city’s staff and area first responders with lunch is an annual event, that was unfortunately canceled last year because the senior center, like many organizations that cater to older residents was closed or had scaled back schedules to protect patrons during the pandemic.
“It’s been a really challenging time for senior centers,” said Tanya Debick, Bremen Senior Center director.
Bremen’s senior center was closed from March 2020 to October 2020. When it reopened in October, it did so only partially, just on Tuesdays and Thursdays and still was not serving the hot meals it had provided pre-pandemic.
“We were still doing frozen meals through the drive-through,” Debick said.
It didn’t start serving the meals again until July, she said.
The seniors playing cards after lunch, said they enjoy the senior center and missed it when it was closed.
“It gets us out of the house, gives us something to do, gives us a meal,” said Judy Adams. “We get to go on trips.”
When it was closed she “almost went crazy,” Adams said.
She was able to visit her sister, who lives two doors down from her. But her social activities were severely curtailed.
Lillian Carroll lives alone in the country, she said.
“We stayed at home and done the best we could,” Carroll said.
Annette Wright who lives in an apartment complex relied on her neighbors.
I live in A building and there’s three on my side and three across from me,” Wright said. “We get acquainted and we have neighbors so we visited with them.”
The numbers of seniors attending has been down since the center reopened, Debick added.
Seniors were especially hard hit by COVID-19 and the healthcare system groaning under the weight of those sickened by the virus.
“Honestly, we’ve lost about a fourth of them; and not just due to COVID,” Debick said.
She said for instance, one of the seniors who came to the center regularly, came down with pneumonia but was afraid to go to the hospital. She waited too long and went into cardiac arrest and died in the ambulance on the way, Debick said.
“You can go look at our obituary board; it’s bad,” she said.
Now that the center is back open, the staff takes special care to keep the building safe for their patrons, Debick said. Recently, when a case of COVID surfaced in one of the seniors at the center, they sanitized the whole building before it reopened, she said.
Matthew Cody, director of Bremen Parks and Recreation, had told the Bremen City Council members at their meeting earlier that week that it was a tough decision whether or not to close.
“With the Senior Center in particular, that population is very timid about coming back,” Cody said. “That affects programs and trips. It also affects our meal numbers, which we are contracted by the state to provide a certain amount. So, it’s devastating on a lot of levels.”
