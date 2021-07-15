Nearly every Haralson County city and the county were represented at a Bible reading and prayer program at the old Haralson County courthouse in Buchanan on Wednesday.
At 7:14 a.m., local law enforcement from the Sheriff’s Office, Bremen Police Department and the Buchanan Police Department read from the Gospel of John as part of the Georgia Statewide Bible Reading. The event was part of a national project that began in 2018 in Iowa, said Sheriff Stacy Williams.
The event was inspired by the Bible Verse 2 Chronicles 7:14, which calls God’s people to pray and He will heal them and their land, Williams said.
The local event was organized by Williams who opened the reading.
“Today, across the state of Georgia at each courthouse, the Bible will be read in its entirety,” Williams said. “We’re here for one thing, one purpose only, to honor our God.”
About 40 people crowded in front of the library for the program, which lasted about 45 minutes.
Alton Stamey, Warrant Division sergeant and senior pastor, told the people gathered that God promised, if they did their part, He would do his.
“I challenge anybody to look in the word of God, there has not been one promise that he has not fulfilled,” Stamey said. “We might break our promises to each other, but God will not break a promise that He has made to us.”
