A rezoning to accommodate a proposed landfill and industrial park will have a second public hearing, this time with Haralson County commissioners at their work session beginning at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
At the first public hearing, those gathered heard just a short presentation from the Haralson Alliance for Responsible Waste Management’s legal team, said Johnny Wright, one of the five members of the organization’s Steering Committee. The Alliance has collected more than 4,000 signatures on a petition against the landfill and $90,000 towards legal fees for representation, Wright said.
“Our attorney, Don Stack, will be making a more formal presentation and a longer presentation to the commissioners,” he said. “He has hired several environmental consultants, economic consultants, real estate appraisers, these different consultants and experts, do studies and to evaluate the application and the claims that have been made by Solid Solutions.”
The first public hearing with the Planning and Zoning Commission stretched more than five hours and ended with the planning commissioners recommending that the rezoning be denied. But it’s the county commissioners who ultimately make that decision.
Ernest Kaufmann, vice president of Solid Solutions, the company requesting for the rezoning, said he was not surprised by the Planning Commission’s vote.
“We’ve never gotten approval from a planning commission before,” Kaufmann said. But added, “We’ve always been fortunate enough to get commission approval, or from whatever group we’re working with.”
That hasn’t always come easy. In Meriwether County for instance, Kaufmann’s company had to go to court to battle an ordinance that had been “found” at the last minute that would prevent the landfill from being built, he said. In the end though, the Meriwether Commission did approve the rezoning and the Turkey Run Landfill opened there.
Kaufmann said that nothing that has happened in Haralson County is different than what has happened in any other place he’s worked on these types of developments.
Landfill is a scary word. It should be, Kaufmann said. Because of the damage an improperly built landfill can cause, the federal and state requirements are stringent.
But, Kaufmann added, none of his landfills to date have had a liner leak. He noted that the volatile organic compounds detected at the Meriwether landfill haven’t been determined to be a liner leak or something else.
“You can have VOCs from all kinds of things,” Kaufmann said.
Kaufmann added that the fact that the VOCs had been found was proof that the systems put in place work. Now, the current owners and the state will be looking to find where those VOCs are coming from and fix it before it gets off the property, he said.
The company has spent millions of dollars and been very thorough in the studies it has done on the property, said Tee Stribling, president of Solid Solutions. So that it could present the facts about how a landfill in this location would affect this community, he said.
The newspaper articles and opinions that have been brought up by residents about other landfills or other projects don’t necessarily relate to this project, Stribling and Kaufmann said.
“We don’t have the liberty to report or spin doctor things or halfway tell things,” Kaufmann said. “This thing is going to go to court. It will be in front of four judges before it’s over with plus EPD and EPA.”
But Wright said it’s “a slap in the face” to expect area residents not to get emotional about the proposal. This is their home. A landfill of this size will forever change the county, he said. At 1,400 feet high, the landfill will become a landmark in the county, he said.
“If you’re coming down Highway 100, you’ll see Tally Mountain sitting there and you’ll see, eventually, this landfill mountain,” Wright said.
Wright also noted that comparing this landfill, which if approved would be the largest in the state, to the old county landfill is laughable.
“That’s funny,” Wright said. “That’s like comparing a chihuahua to an elephant.”
The amount of trash that was going in the county landfill “is miniscule compared to what’s going to be going into this huge landfill,” Wright said.
He continued to express concern about the potential for traffic issues.
“Right off the bat, they say it will be an additional like 42 vehicles per hour, and that’s, many of these will be huge garbage trucks,” Wright said.
The trucks will be making left turns onto Highway 100 from the Interstate and that could tie up traffic, he said. The addition of an industrial park would only add to that traffic since the park and the landfill would share the same drive, he noted. That alone could scare off any industries wanting to settle here, Wright said.
The Commissioners have scheduled their vote for the proposed rezoning during their next regular meeting on Tuesday. The alliance is hoping for more than 1,000 area residents to attend the public hearing.
